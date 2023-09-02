Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Yemen: Alarming Surge In Measles And Rubella Cases, Reports WHO

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 9:04 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning on Thursday over rising cases of measles and rubella among children in Yemen, as a vaccination campaign there faces cutbacks due to insufficient funding.

As of July, there have been more than 34,000 suspected cases of measles and rubella reported, resulting in 413 deaths; a significant increase compared to the 27,000 cases and 220 associated deaths recorded during all of last year, reported the UN health agency.

Complicating matters further is limited funding for inoculation programmes, according to Arturo Pesigan, WHO Representative in Yemen.

“Ideally, the outbreak response vaccination campaign should target at least all children under the age of 10 to be comprehensive and effective; however, the current funding gap has eroded support and limited the target to children under five years of age, the group with higher mortality rates.”

Measles and rubella, both highly contagious viral diseases, remain major causes of childhood mortality and congenital defects. While there are no specific treatments, these diseases can be prevented through the use of safe and cost-effective vaccines.

Challenges in reaching children

Eight years of brutal conflict have plunged Yemen into a severe humanitarian crisis. Across the country, more than 21 million people - two thirds of the population - require humanitarian assistance.

The increase in measles and rubella cases is occurring against the backdrop of years of economic collapse, poverty, displacement, and overcrowded living conditions in camps, coupled with an overwhelmed health system.

The situation is made worse by the large number of children who simply cannot be reached to receive inoculations.

UN estimates suggest that 27 per cent of children under one have either not received measles and rubella vaccines or not completed the required doses for full protection.

WHO response

In response, WHO is working with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population and partner organizations to increase support for routine vaccination interventions.

Up to the end of last month the UN health agency has supported the Government and partners to provide protection for around 65 per cent of all children with doses of measles and rubella (MR1 and MR2) vaccine.

It is also gearing up to launch a measles-rubella vaccination campaign, targeting 1.2 million children under the age of five, in September.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Access Now: How Dirty Data Entraps Salvadoran Immigrants To US

For decades, El Salvador’s government has failed to address gang violence in a way that safeguards human rights. At the same time, the National Police have been empowered with sweeping authority, arresting people for personal reasons and identifying individuals as gang members or criminals in transnational databases without verifiable evidence of an alleged crime. More


IPMSDL: Bolivia’s Aymara Nation - Indigenous Climate Issues

The Aymara Nation faces several challenges such as poverty, discrimination, limited access to the justice system, violation of human rights, lack of protection for traditional knowledge, lack of access to drinking water, and lack of access to comprehensive health care for Indigenous. More


UN News: Iran's Draft Hijab Law Is Gender Apartheid

The draft law imposes severe punishments on women for non-compliance which may lead to violent enforcement. It also violates the right to take part in cultural life, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to peaceful protest, and the right to access social, educational, and health services. More

UN News: 200,000 Children At Risk Of Starvation In Mali

A nexus of protracted armed conflict, internal displacement, and limited humanitarian access threatens to plunge nearly 1M children into acute malnutrition, with at least 200,000 at risk of dying of hunger if life-saving aid fails to reach them. More


UN Human Rights Council: Climate Change In The Bahamas

After five major hurricanes in the past decade, the Bahamas face unique challenges including an economy heavily dependent on tourism, a high cost of living, and a constant risk of devastating climate-related disasters. It was most recently hit by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused US$ 3.4B in damage, nearly 25% of the country’s GDP. More


OHCHR: Torture & Over 2,000 Prison Tariffs In UK

At the end of last year, nearly 2,900 people were still serving IPP sentences. A recent UK Parliamentary report highlighted the significant psychological harm suffered by these prisoners, including high levels of self-harm and suicide. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 