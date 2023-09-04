Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU’s Bold Expansion Plan Leaked

Monday, 4 September 2023, 5:20 am
Press Release: John Ensor

A recently leaked document appears to indicate that the European Union is planning to extend its influence and control, both internally and further East.

A confidential 116-page draft detailing amendments to the Lisbon Treaty was recently leaked, revealing the EU’s ambitious plans. The document was discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers in Spain, featuring Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, according to GB News.

 

Quick Membership For Ukraine And Western Balkans

Josep Borrell told Politico that Ukraine and the Western Balkans should be fast-tracked for EU membership. He stated, ‘The Spanish presidency is proposing … to hold a ministerial meeting together with the Western Balkans ministers. We will do it at the end of next month.’ He further added, ‘Ukraine has to become a member of the European Union. The Western Balkans also. Quickly.’

The leaked document proposes a rule-by-the-majority system in several sectors, including defence, taxation, and foreign policy. These changes would be implemented through modifications to the Lisbon Treaty.

However, not everyone is on board with these plans. A high-ranking EU diplomat told Playbook, ‘It’s a provocation. In Council there is no majority for treaty change.’ They also mentioned, ‘The Council’s legal service has been advising us for months already that the Lisbon Treaty is “enlargement proof”.’

 

Centralised Control Over Environmental Policy

The draft also suggests that complete control over environmental and climate issues should be given to the EU’s central body. The document has been endorsed by Guy Verhofstadt and five other European lawmakers and is expected to be made public later this month.

 

Implications For Individual Member States

This new draft indicates a significant move towards centralised governance, allowing the EU to override individual countries if they oppose legislation. This revelation could validate the concerns of many in the anti-EU camp who are wary of what they view as increasing EU ‘dictatorship’.

The leak has certainly stirred the pot, raising questions about the future direction of the European Union and its relationship with member states as well as neighbouring countries.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from John Ensor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Collins Chong Yew Keat: Beijing's Dangerous Flirtation With Intimidation

The 2023 China Standard Map has reaffirmed Beijing’s claim and dominance over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, & the South China Sea, all of which remain highly disputed. The timing of this release has invited new scrutiny in light of rising geopolitical tensions in the region. More


Access Now: How Dirty Data Entraps Salvadoran Immigrants To US

For decades, El Salvador’s government has failed to address gang violence in a way that safeguards human rights. The National Police have been empowered with sweeping authority, identifying individuals as gang members or criminals in transnational databases without verifiable evidence of any alleged crimes. More


UN News: 200,000 Children At Risk Of Starvation In Mali

A nexus of protracted armed conflict, internal displacement, and limited humanitarian access threatens to plunge nearly 1M children into acute malnutrition, with at least 200,000 at risk of dying of hunger if life-saving aid fails to reach them. More

IPMSDL: Bolivia’s Aymara Nation - Indigenous Climate Issues

The Aymara Nation faces several challenges such as poverty, discrimination, limited access to the justice system, violation of human rights, lack of protection for traditional knowledge, lack of access to drinking water, and lack of access to comprehensive health care for Indigenous. More


UN News: Iran's Draft Hijab Law Is Gender Apartheid

The draft law imposes severe punishments on women for non-compliance which may lead to violent enforcement. It also violates the right to take part in cultural life, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to peaceful protest, and the right to access social, educational, and health services. More


OHCHR: Torture & Over 2,000 Prison Tariffs In UK

At the end of last year, nearly 2,900 people were still serving IPP sentences. A recent UK Parliamentary report highlighted the significant psychological harm suffered by these prisoners, including high levels of self-harm and suicide. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 