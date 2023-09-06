Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ground Labs' GLASS Studio An Intuitive No-code Approach To Customized Data Discovery

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, today announces the release of GLASS StudioTM.

GLASS Studio simplifies the creation and deployment of custom data patterns for Enterprise Recon, Ground Labs' flagship data discovery and management solution.

Using its guided visual builder and no-code interface, GLASS Studio empowers customers and partners to take advantage of Enterprise Recon's proprietary GLASS TechnologyTM. GLASS Technology enables the rapid, accurate discovery of custom and non-standard data types across on-premise and cloud-based environments and services.

Requiring no coding knowledge, GLASS Studio users can tailor their own data patterns from scratch or modify them from a library of pattern templates. These can be refined with a variety of context rules, checksum validations, boundary rules and exclude/require rules. With its instant test feature, GLASS Studio ensures accurate and error-free customization.

GLASS Studio unlocks the power of Enterprise Recon's customization features enabling even greater visibility and control of data across the enterprise, whether for compliance, digital transformation or other strategic purpose.

"The release of GLASS Studio marks a new stage for Ground Labs. We are giving customers control of how they search for their own data, allowing them to tailor their data discovery efforts to their own increasingly complex needs," says Don Kaye, COO and CCO of Ground Labs. "As data protection and privacy regulation mounts around the world, organizations need to be able to discover and protect the growing stores of data quickly, accurately and efficiently."

GLASS Studio will be generally available from September 5, 2023. Enterprise Recon Pro and Enterprise Recon PII users will be able to take advantage of GLASS Studio's capabilities from today at no extra cost. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com, or reach out to info@groundlabs.com.

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to discover, manage and remediate all of their data across multiple types and locations — whether it is stored on-premises or in the cloud. Enterprise Recon serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find personal, sensitive and confidential data. For more information, please visit www.groundlabs.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Jerome Irwin: Australia's Future Hangs On Vote For A New Voice In Parliament

The world awaits the decision of Australia’s voters on a long-overdue reconciliation with the nation’s Aboriginal peoples, Torres Strait Islanders, and descendants of its ‘Settler-Colonist’ forbears. It’s an extremely contentious issue that has Australians on edge for many different reasons. More


OHCHR: Continuing Abuses In Manipur

By mid-August, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed and over 300 injured, mostly from India's Kuki ethnic community. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands being displaced, thousands of homes being burnt down, the destruction of farmland, loss of crops, and loss of livelihood. More


UN News: Indigenous Knowledge Tackles Climate Crisis in Philippines

Indigenous groups in the province of Bukidnon are being forced to adapt to the alarming impacts of climate change, but local communities are making significant strides, using centuries-old knowledge to forge sustainable solutions. More

UN News: Literacy Classes For Afghan Women

Logar province, where most girls and women remain illiterate, is one of the most conservative areas in Afghanistan. Even before the decision to suspend girls’ access to eduction beyond primary school, most families did not let them attend, but with UNESCO's help over 1,000 women from age 15-45 are learning how to read, write, and calculate for the first time in their lives. More


Amanda Yee: Biden’s Renewal Of Travel Ban To North Korea

The draconian travel ban, first set in place by the Trump administration in 2017, prevents as many as 100,000 Koreans in the US from visiting family members in North Korea. Despite Korean American activists’ repeated calls to lift the ban, it has been renewed annually ever since. More


IPMSDL: Bolivia’s Aymara Nation - Indigenous Climate Issues

The Aymara Nation faces many challenges - poverty, discrimination, limited access to the justice system, violation of human rights, and little protection for traditional knowledge, as well as lack of access to drinking water and comprehensive health care. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 