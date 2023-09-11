Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Russia’s War In Ukraine Synonymous With Torture: UN Expert

Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:28 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

KYIV (10 September 2023) – Russia’s armed aggression is becoming synonymous with torture and other inhuman cruelty, a UN expert said today.

“The volume of credible allegations of torture and other inhumane acts that are being perpetrated against civilians and prisoners of war by Russian authorities appears to be unabating,” said Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. “These grievous acts appear neither random nor incidental, but rather orchestrated as part of a State policy to intimidate, instil fear, punish, or extract information and confessions,” Edwards said in a statement at the end of an official visit to Ukraine.

The UN torture expert gathered harrowing testimonies involving electric charges being applied to ears and genitals, beatings of all kinds, mock executions at gunpoint, simulated drowning, being required to hold stress positions, threats of rape or death, and various ceremonies of ridicule and humiliation. Returned Ukrainian civilians and soldiers recounted being crowded in basements and cells, in congested conditions, and being poorly fed. Several lost dangerous levels of weight.

Edwards said these acts would constitute torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, prohibited at all times and in all circumstances under international human rights and humanitarian law.

“Because the global prohibition of torture reflects our shared aspiration to live in societies free of fear, perpetrators - including at the highest levels - must be brought to justice,” she stressed.

During the Special Rapporteur’s visit from 4-10 September, she reviewed the procedures and practices of investigation and prosecution of such crimes of torture committed within the context of the armed conflict. According to Ukrainian government figures, over 103,000 war crimes proceedings have been registered so far.

“A major challenge for the authorities is handling the enormity of the allegations, which has required the upscaling of operations, staffing and skill sets,”, said the Special Rapporteur. “The work that the Ukrainian authorities are undertaking to document war crimes is all the more impressive given that it is being carried out ‘in real time’. That early action is virtually unprecedented anywhere in the world.”

“The international duty on every country to investigate and prosecute crimes of torture and other inhuman acts is not altered by war or other exceptional circumstances. Yet these circumstances would pose great challenges for any system,” the expert said.

Edwards was briefed on multiple obstacles to achieving justice for victims. These include the inaccessibility of presently occupied areas, the loss of crucial evidence due to deterioration and lapse of time between the crime and liberation when investigations can begin, and adapting the criminal justice system to be able to process and prosecute international atrocity crimes.

The Ukrainian government reported having strengthened its system of regional prosecutors by establishing mobile investigation units, has expanded forensic expertise and testing facilities, and is upgrading technology and evidence-gathering techniques.

During her seven-day visit to Ukraine, the Special Rapporteur also visited different places and facilities and inspected the conditions of treatment of Russian prisoners of war and those accused of conflict-related crimes.

“I found that sincere efforts have been made by the Ukrainian authorities to treat Russian prisoners of war respectfully. The barrack-style facilities I visited were hygienic and orderly. Prisoners were being well fed, were receiving medical attention for their battlefield injuries, were able to practice their religion and had paid work and recreational facilities,” Edwards said.

The Special Rapporteur met with senior government officials, members of the Supreme Court, all the services involved in investigating and prosecuting crimes of torture, the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) and National Preventive Mechanism. She had also met with representatives of the diplomatic community, the United Nations, and civil society organisations. She conducted a range of interviews with persons deprived of their liberty, as well as victims and survivors.

The Special Rapporteur will present a report on the visit to the United Nations Human Rights Council in March 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Lebanon School Occupations

Thousands of children are at risk amid a resurgence of violence at the Ein el Hilweh camp, the largest in Lebanon. Clashes between rival factions have displaced thousands of refugees & armed groups have taken over eight schools run by UNRWA, preventing around 6,000 children from accessing classrooms as a new school year begins. More


UN News: Unprecedented Child Migration In Latin America & Caribbean

Children in Latin America and the Caribbean represent around 25% of migrants, driven from their homes by gang violence, instability, poverty, and climate change. Along the Darién Gap, at least 29,000 children made the crossing in 2021, followed by an estimated 40,000 last year. More


UN News: The World Is Failing Females

Over 340M women and girls (an estimated 8% of the world’s female population) will soon be living in extreme poverty. Despite global efforts, new figures indicate the urgent need for an additional $360B per year in investment to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment by 2030. More

UN News: No Future Without Renewables

Transitioning to renewable energy is the key to securing humanity’s survival. Technologies like wind and solar power are, in most cases, cheaper than the fossil fuels that are driving climate change, but we need to prioritize the transformation of energy systems to renewable sources. More


UN News: Coasts & Sea Life Face Major Threat From Sand Removal

Startling findings reveal the marine dredging industry is extracting a staggering 6B tons of sand and sediment annually, the equivalent to over 1M dump trucks every day, placing immense pressure on marine biodiversity and the well-being of coastal communities. More


OHCHR: Fighting Against Modern Forms Of Slavery

Canada’s temporary foreign worker programmes are a breeding ground for contemporary slavery, a UN expert said today, urging the country to do more to protect workers and offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 