ChildFund Appeals To Kiwis To Help Children In Morocco Earthquake

Monday, 11 September 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: ChildFund

ChildFund has launched an appeal in New Zealand to raise funds to provide emergency assistance and ongoing relief for children and families devastated by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, with a death toll at 2,000 and climbing.

ChildFund New Zealand Programmes Director Maria Trogolo says a fast response is critical in any emergency and helping with water, food, shelter, and sanitary items, will be a priority.

"Right now, our hearts go out to the thousands of children and families impacted by the devastating earthquake in Morocco on Friday night," ChildFund programmes director Maria Trogolo says.

"ChildFund is helping to provide assistance on the ground in Morocco and to initiate longer term help. In any emergency, it is important for international development organisations to, alongside emergency response, consider recovery and rebuilding."

Trogolo says while more information will be known in the next few days, for ChildFund, the ongoing focus in emergencies is on child protection, supporting local partners with food, fuel, clean water, and shelter. As needs evolve, the funds will then transition to focus on recovery and child and youth wellbeing.

The earthquake hit late Friday night 18.5km deep in High Atlas Mountain southwest of Marakesh. Marrakesh has a population of 840,000 and the earthquake has caused widespread damage including to houses, roads and other infrastructure.

Go to childfund.org.nz to make a donation.

