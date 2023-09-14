Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Exiled Media Under Attack: Access Now Documents First-time Use Of Pegasus Against Russian Journalist

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 7:09 am
Press Release: Access Now

NSO Group’s notorious Pegasus spyware is now being used against exiled Russian media critical of Putin’s regime and the war in Ukraine.

A new joint investigation by Access Now and the Citizen Lab uncovers that the iPhone of Galina Timchenko, co-founder, CEO, and publisher of Latvia-based Russian independent media organization Meduza, was infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware while on a trip to Berlin, Germany around February 10, 2023. While the covert use of spyware takes place in the dark, the attack comes two weeks after the Russian government declared Meduza an “undesirable organization” for their critical coverage of Putin’s regime and the war in Ukraine, and amidst E.U. governments’ suspicion of Russian civil society in exile.

“Pegasus spyware and a regime like Putin’s go hand in glove — a dangerous mix of greed and ego that the international community must stamp out,” said Anastasiya Zhyrmont, Eastern Europe & Central Asia Campaigner at Access Now. “This despicable surveillance of independent journalism comes against a wave of harassment, assassination, and persecution of the few anti-war and anti-Putin voices remaining across Russia and the region. In war or in peace times, journalists and media, especially those brave enough to challenge authoritarian regimes, are never legitimate targets for surveillance.”

While Pegasus is designed to obfuscate which customer is behind a particular attack, making it difficult for investigators to attribute, there are three main theories of which state is likely behind the attack:

“A Pegasus attack on one of the most respectable independent journalists and prominent Putin critics at the heart of E.U. means one thing — NSO Group must be immediately sanctioned as a threat to human rights, peace, and security in Europe, the U.S., and around the world,” said Natalia Krapiva, Tech-Legal Counsel at Access Now. “NSO Group claims to provide its technology to protect us from terrorists and child molestors, while in practice, it is the go-to tool to undermine democracies and attack independent media and human rights defenders.”

The investigation began after Apple warned Galina Timchenko and other targets in June, 2023, that they may have been targeted with spyware. Meduza’s Chief Technology Officer contacted Access Now to check Timchenko’s device, which was confirmed to have been infected on or around February 10, 2023 with the infection likely lasting several days or weeks after that.

This new analysis includes recommendations for states.

Read the full analysis.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: No Legal Grounds For 'Elections’ In Ukraine

Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. These so-called 'elections' in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson & Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine have no legal grounds. More


UN Special Procedures: Russian War Synonymous With Torture

Harrowing testimonies from Ukraine include electric charges applied to ears and genitals, mock executions at gunpoint, simulated drowning, forced stress positions, and various ceremonies of ridicule and humiliation. These acts are part an orchestrated policy to intimidate, punish, or extract confessions. More


UN Special Procedures: Violence In Ecuador Is A Wake-up Call To Address Poverty

Lack of work and poor education have made young people easy recruits for criminal gangs that are fuelling poverty by extorting small businesses, disrupting children’s education, and creating such despair that many are simply leaving the country. This vicious cycle can only be broken if Ecuador invests more in its people. More

UN News: Lebanon School Occupations

Thousands of children are at risk amid a resurgence of violence at the Ein el Hilweh camp, the largest in Lebanon. Clashes between rival factions have displaced thousands of refugees & armed groups have taken over eight schools run by UNRWA, preventing around 6,000 children from accessing classrooms as a new school year begins. More


UN News: Unprecedented Child Migration In Latin America & Caribbean

Children in Latin America and the Caribbean represent around 25% of migrants, driven from their homes by gang violence, instability, poverty, and climate change. Along the Darién Gap, at least 29,000 children made the crossing in 2021, followed by an estimated 40,000 last year. More


UN News: The World Is Failing Females

Over 340M women and girls (an estimated 8% of the world’s female population) will soon be living in extreme poverty. Despite global efforts, new figures indicate the urgent need for an additional $360B per year in investment to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment by 2030. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 