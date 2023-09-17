Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bahrain: UN Expert Alarmed By Health Of Human Rights Defenders In Prison

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 7:43 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (15 September 2023) – The deteriorating health conditions of three human rights defenders held in detention in Bahrain was alarming, a UN expert said today.

“I am extremely concerned about the deteriorating health of Mr Abduljalil Al-Singace, Mr Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja and Mr Naji Fateel. Medical negligence and lack of adequate care has left them in a worrying state,” said Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

“Both their detention and the ill-treatment they have suffered in prison violate the rights to free expression, opinion and assembly that must be guaranteed to human rights defenders,” she said. She also noted that the three human rights defenders have been subject of opinions issued by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention which found their detention to be arbitrary: Mr. Abduljalil Al-Singace (Opinion No. 2/2023), Mr. Naji Fateel (Opinion No. 65/2022), and Mr Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja (Opinion 6/2012).

Lawlor pointed to a pattern of ill-treatment of Bahraini detainees including lack of access to adequate medical treatment.

“Mr Al-Singace is unable to walk or exercise properly because of his physical impairment(s) which deteriorated in detention,” she said. “The treatments that are necessary to alleviate his condition have been repeatedly denied.”

The expert said that crucial surgeries denied to Naji Fateel were resulting in chronic pain. “A metal rod that was supposed to be removed from the defender’s leg 10 years ago has become inflamed, making it difficult for him to walk,” Lawlor said.

“Mr Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, whose heart palpitations and tremors put him at increased risk of heart attack, struggles to maintain his range of motion,” she said.

The right of these defenders to adequate treatment is enshrined in the Nelson Mandela Rules (Rules 24 to 35 of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners), the Special Rapporteur said.

“The healthcare of prisoners is the responsibility of the State,” Lawlor said.

Other rights of the human rights defenders had also been violated in detention, the expert said.

“Restrictions by authorities limiting access to television, newspapers and religious materials have affected the defenders’ ability to practice their religion,” she said. “This was most recently the case with Mr Al-Singace, whose ability to perform rites associated with the holy month of Muharram was undermined.”

The expert recalled that the right to freedom of religion or belief was guaranteed by Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Special Rapporteur urged Bahraini authorities to urgently address the health risks faced by human rights defenders.

“Swift measures must be taken to ensure that detainees have access to appropriate and adequate medical care,” Lawlor said.

*The expert: Ms. Mary Lawlor (Ireland) is the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

The statement is endorsed by Ms. Priya Gopalan (Chair-Rapporteur), Mr. Matthew Gillett (Vice-Chair on Communications), Ms. Ganna Yudkivska (Vice-Chair on Follow-Up), Ms. Miriam Estrada-Castillo, and Mr. Mumba Malila - Working Group on arbitrary detention. And Mr. Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Government: NZ Provides Support To Morocco

Aotearoa will provide humanitarian support to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Morocco. “We are making a contribution of $1M to the IFRC & Red Crescent Societies ... to provide lifesaving medical assistance, psychological support, and protection for those most in need,” says Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. More


UN News: Over 330M Children Worldwide Living In Extreme Poverty

One in every six children is forced to survive on less than $2.15 a day. 333M children world wide are living in extreme poverty, a decrease of almost 50M over the course of the past decade. But millions more should have been lifted out of extreme poverty if not for three years of COVID-19-related disruptions. More


UN News: Thousands Dead in Libya After Floods

An estimated 3,000 people have died and up to 10,000 people have been reported missing in the massive floods triggered by Hurricane Daniel. Two dams burst during heavy storms with torrential rains sweeping entire neighbourhoods in Derna into the sea and strong winds bringing down electricity towers and interrupting communications. More

UN News: Uptick In Fighting & Economic Crisis In Syria

The dire needs of Syrians have been systematically ignored during more than twelve years of brutal conflict. Despite the country’s re-admission to the League of Arab States, attacks on civilians, escalating fighting, economic decline, and frequent human rights violations persist. More


UN News: Human Rights In A State Of Collapse In Afghanistan

The cruel oppression of Afghan women and girls by the Taliban against the backdrop of a severe humanitarian crisis has put the country’s future in jeopardy. Afghanistan is the only country in the world where females are denied access to secondary and higher education, compounded by a total lack of accountability for perpetrators of human rights violations. More


UN News: No Legal Grounds For 'Elections’ In Ukraine

Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. These so-called 'elections' in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson & Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine have no legal grounds. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 