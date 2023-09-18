Paddy Pallin Adopts Viare Order Management System

Melbourne, 18 September 2023 - Viare, a cloud-based order management and fulfilment system, has been chosen by leading Australian specialty retailer Paddy Pallin as it seeks to maximise efficiencies throughout its respective store network.

By automating order management processes, retailers can offer customers more delivery options while gaining efficiencies in freight and picking, including utilising retail staff in-store to help pack orders or ‘ship from store’.

Paddy Pallin will benefit from Viare’s pull-based routing functionality, where an order automatically allocates an item from the nearest location factoring in freight costs and stock levels.

Established in 1930, Paddy Pallin has 11 stores throughout Australia selling specialist outdoor and travel gear. Now the retailer is introducing its first Order Management System, seeking to replace manual processes including paper-based picking with more accurate and effective fulfilment which will improve stock visibility and drive sales, while generating cost savings.

Chris Ward, Online Store Technical Manager from Paddy Pallin says, “We are excited about the prospect of moving onto our first OMS and offering customers options including enhanced Click & Collect. Viare will reduce error rates and operational costs, while giving us the capability to meet higher demand during our important Club Sales which in the past have created real pinch points in fulfilment.”

Alison Crosbie, Chief Growth Officer of Viare, an eStar company, says ‘Order management is a highly effective tool to help retailers meet the heightened consumer expectations for faster, cheaper delivery options while managing operational costs. We are seeing both specialty and larger customers adapt their business strategy as Viare opens up new opportunities to utilise their stores as mini DCs.”

© Scoop Media

