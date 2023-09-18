Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Treske Launches To Support Tech Resilience Across Regional And Metro Australia

Monday, 18 September 2023
Press Release: Treske

SYDNEY, Australia – 18 September 2023 – Australian technology partner, Treske, today announced its launch, readying regional and metro organisations for freedom of choice over their technology infrastructure solutions as an agnostic managed service provider (MSP).

Operating out of the Central Coast region of News South Wales, Treske is equipped to help Sydney-located and regional-based businesses – primarily in mining, education, healthcare – achieve business resilience that is tuned to their unique demands. The company will provide a range of products and solutions including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution, and precision cooling.

Treske is led by Daniel Sargent, a three-decade industry veteran with experience at Vertiv, Natural Power Solutions (NPS) and Unilever, among others. Sargent says off-the-shelf infrastructure isn’t up to scratch in this era of unprecedented connectivity demand.

“Because no two businesses are the same, Treske is the 30-year manifestation of my vision to create unique and better outcomes through a vendor-agnostic approach. This means we’re not bound by preconceived notions but rather guided by what’s best for our customers.

“True technology solutions start with a holistic conversation. And that conversation should factor in both sides of the critical infrastructure wheelhouse,” he said. “The industry has too long endured division between IT and electrical engineering knowhow – Australian businesses deserve better.

“Treske’s job is to ensure digital isn’t just there to merely function, but flourish and propel Australian businesses forward. For every asset and facet of a company’s critical infrastructure setup to work in harmony and keep pace with today’s digital demands, is a valued partner with focused expertise and a knack for open dialogue.”

The company is backed by Ecogreen Electrical & Plumbing, which will provide manufacturing, electrical, and plumbing support to customers.

In anticipation of its launch, Treske has signed key distributor agreements with Bluechip Infotech, Dicker Data, Ingram Micro, Leader, and Orion Energy.

“Having known and worked with Daniel Sargent over many years in his previous roles, we are thrilled about the upcoming partnership with Treske,” said Ross Palmer, Managing Director at Orion Energy. “Treske’s status as an agnostic supplier of critical infrastructure will greatly benefit us – as the Australian distributor of Vertiv products and services, the partnership will allow for a comprehensive range of turnkey services including design, supply, installation, and maintenance to the benefit of end users.

“Together, we look forward to engaging in in-depth discussions across both facilities and IT, and with particular emphasis on the Vertiv IT remote management and control portfolio. We anticipate a strong working relationship with Treske, which will enable Orion Energy to deliver exceptional solutions as it moves into the future,” said Palmer.

To fulfill its promise of choice to the market, Treske has also signed agreements with major infrastructure vendors including APC by Schneider Electric, Eaton, Powershield, Rittal, and Stulz, in addition to Vertiv. Customers can easily search and compare design and maintenance solutions via Treske’s website and ecommerce platform.

Treske’s launch comes as Australia’s edge computing market takes off as organisations seek greater data capacity and lower latency in regional and branch offices and facilities. Australian cloud and data centre directory Cloudscene now counts 27 data centres in operation in regional Australia.

Rob Steel, Channel and Project Manager for NSW and ACT at Powershield said Treske's dedication to serving local needs mirrors their own.

“As a channel lead vendor that fervently advocates for local and regional communities, Powershield’s alignment with Treske is not only strategic but value driven. Our collaboration guarantees that the communities we serve get access to bespoke solutions, designed to enhance their operational efficiency and foster a sense of connection and comprehension. Together, we are poised to meet the distinct challenges of remote applications and make an impact on the regions we operate in.”

About Treske Pty Limited

Treske Pty Limited is an Australian technology company specialising in critical infrastructure resilience. With over 50 years of collective experience in the IT and data centre industry, Treske has established strategic partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including APC by Schneider Electric, Eaton, Powershield, Rittal, Stulz, and Vertiv, enabling tailored technology solutions.

Partnering with leading distributors Bluechip Infotech, Dicker Data, Ingram Micro, Leader, and Orion Energy, Treske is empowering businesses to make informed technology choices, keeping their infrastructure resilient.

