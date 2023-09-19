Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CommsPlus Distribution And BTC Wholesale Announce Merger

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 12:30 pm
Press Release: CommsPlus Distribution

Sydney, Australia – September 19, 2023 – CommsPlus Distribution and BTC Wholesale, two Australian technology distributors with 25-year histories, have merged operations to trade as CommsPlus Distribution (CommsPlus or ‘the company’). The new company will offer unified communications and collaboration solutions, including end-to-end technology provision and support to its combined 500 plus partners in Australia and Oceania.

CommsPlus Distribution is a technology distribution company that delivers communications products and services to resellers throughout Australia. BTC Wholesale, meanwhile, has long been recognised as a wholesale distributor in the collaboration space, focusing on headsets, devices, audio visual (AV) and meeting room solutions.

Paul Bailye, Group CEO at the new CommsPlus Distribution, said the last few years saw a natural melding of priorities between the distributors, which prompted the merger to bring stronger services and solutions to the channel.

“Over the last few years BTC Wholesale has invested significantly in building a suite of products and a portfolio of network partners, moving from the peripheral side of unified communications towards collaboration solutions – a market which globally grew by 11.4 per cent last year,” he said.

“It made sense for us to join forces for greater scale, to leverage synergies, increase our footprint and bring a wider range of products and services to our almost doubled partner base. Key to this is unified communications, collaboration and audio-visual solutions.”

Bailye said the increase in vendor brands the companies represent will allow CommsPlus Distribution to meet the needs of the growing number of managed service providers (MSPs) in its partner base, which now comprises 25 per cent.

“Our business has traditionally been aligned to communications service providers (CSP) but given the speed of MSPs coming online it’s important we approach them with solutions that create new opportunities and enable them to build and re-build products, and the same applies for our existing CSP partner base,” he said.

“As well as providing a range of professional services and bill-on-behalf offerings, we’re aligning with the fact cloud-based unified communications has become much more accessible, which we are addressing with more SaaS and subscription based products and a new eCommerce marketplace to enable our partners to consume products they way want to – distribution without disruption,” he said. “This now enables partners with the ability to let customers adopt new innovations and capabilities at their own pace, regardless of whether they’ve got on-premises, cloud or hybrid solutions in place.”

Along with MSPs and CSPs, CommsPlus Distribution’s partner base comprises of AV integrators, system integrators and a growing number of service providers.

The new business will focus on three pillars: unified communications, including on-premises and private, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS); collaboration, across meeting rooms, Professional Audio Visual, health, and education, headsets and displays; and devices, including networking, Wi-Fi, ATA’s peripherals and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) handsets.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CommsPlus Distribution on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
IMPSDL: 16th Anniversary of UNDRIP

UNDRIP established a universal framework to ensure the survival and well-being of Indigenous peoples. The UN has expanded existing human rights standards to address the unique challenges now facing Indigenous communities, including lack of recognition, discrimination, and various forms of persecution. More


WMO: Climate Inaction Puts Lives On The Line

António Guterres has warned that record temperatures and extreme weather are “causing havoc” around the world, with insufficient progress towards climate goals slowing down fight against poverty, hunger, and deadly diseases. SDGs are only 15% on track at the midway point of the 2030 Agenda. More


UN News: Championing Multilateralism ‘Rooted In Equality’

António Guterres has appealed to leaders from the G77 and China to fight for a world that works for all. “Global systems and frameworks have let you down. The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries.” he told world leaders gathered in Havana. More

Government: NZ Provides Support To Morocco

Aotearoa will provide humanitarian support to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Morocco. “We are making a contribution of $1M to the IFRC & Red Crescent Societies ... to provide lifesaving medical assistance, psychological support, and protection for those most in need,” says Nanaia Mahuta. More


UN News: Over 330M Children Worldwide Living In Extreme Poverty

One in every six children is forced to survive on less than $2.15 a day. 333M children world wide are living in extreme poverty, a decrease of almost 50M over the course of the past decade. But millions more should have been lifted out of extreme poverty if not for three years of COVID-19-related disruptions. More


UN News: Thousands Dead in Libya After Floods

An estimated 3,000 people have died and up to 10,000 people have been reported missing in the massive floods triggered by Hurricane Daniel. Two dams burst during heavy storms with torrential rains sweeping entire neighbourhoods in Derna into the sea and strong winds bringing down electricity towers and interrupting communications. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 