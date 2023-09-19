CommsPlus Distribution And BTC Wholesale Announce Merger

Sydney, Australia – September 19, 2023 – CommsPlus Distribution and BTC Wholesale, two Australian technology distributors with 25-year histories, have merged operations to trade as CommsPlus Distribution (CommsPlus or ‘the company’). The new company will offer unified communications and collaboration solutions, including end-to-end technology provision and support to its combined 500 plus partners in Australia and Oceania.

CommsPlus Distribution is a technology distribution company that delivers communications products and services to resellers throughout Australia. BTC Wholesale, meanwhile, has long been recognised as a wholesale distributor in the collaboration space, focusing on headsets, devices, audio visual (AV) and meeting room solutions.

Paul Bailye, Group CEO at the new CommsPlus Distribution, said the last few years saw a natural melding of priorities between the distributors, which prompted the merger to bring stronger services and solutions to the channel.

“Over the last few years BTC Wholesale has invested significantly in building a suite of products and a portfolio of network partners, moving from the peripheral side of unified communications towards collaboration solutions – a market which globally grew by 11.4 per cent last year,” he said.

“It made sense for us to join forces for greater scale, to leverage synergies, increase our footprint and bring a wider range of products and services to our almost doubled partner base. Key to this is unified communications, collaboration and audio-visual solutions.”

Bailye said the increase in vendor brands the companies represent will allow CommsPlus Distribution to meet the needs of the growing number of managed service providers (MSPs) in its partner base, which now comprises 25 per cent.

“Our business has traditionally been aligned to communications service providers (CSP) but given the speed of MSPs coming online it’s important we approach them with solutions that create new opportunities and enable them to build and re-build products, and the same applies for our existing CSP partner base,” he said.

“As well as providing a range of professional services and bill-on-behalf offerings, we’re aligning with the fact cloud-based unified communications has become much more accessible, which we are addressing with more SaaS and subscription based products and a new eCommerce marketplace to enable our partners to consume products they way want to – distribution without disruption,” he said. “This now enables partners with the ability to let customers adopt new innovations and capabilities at their own pace, regardless of whether they’ve got on-premises, cloud or hybrid solutions in place.”

Along with MSPs and CSPs, CommsPlus Distribution’s partner base comprises of AV integrators, system integrators and a growing number of service providers.

The new business will focus on three pillars: unified communications, including on-premises and private, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS); collaboration, across meeting rooms, Professional Audio Visual, health, and education, headsets and displays; and devices, including networking, Wi-Fi, ATA’s peripherals and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) handsets.

