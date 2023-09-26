Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Palestine Must Strengthen Torture Prevention Measures, UN Body Finds

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 7:28 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (25 September 2023) – The State of Palestine needs to improve the effectiveness of the fundamental legal safeguards against torture and ill-treatment, especially from the first moments of detention, experts from the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) concluded after their first visit.

“The delegation received full cooperation from the Palestinian authority to visit places of deprivation of liberty in the West Bank, but we regret that, despite all efforts, we were unable to visit detention facilities in Gaza,” said Daniel Fink, head of the delegation.

During its visit, from 10 to 21 September, the delegation visited 18 detention places in different locations in the West Bank, including prisons, police stations, facilities of the security forces, a psychiatric hospital and a military detention centre.

The delegation met with high-level officials, notably the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Interior, who coordinates the National Team for Monitoring the State's Commitments. The experts also had meetings with various authorities, including security agencies, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Attorney General, the Judicial Council of the Security Forces, the Independent Commission on Human Rights, involving its Gaza branch, the Bar association, civil society organisations, including those from Gaza, as well as other UN bodies.

The State of Palestine has been a party to the Convention against Torture and its Optional Protocol since 2014 and 2017, respectively. The Government has done much since then, including recently positive relevant amendments to the penal code. However, the delegation stated that its concerns remained, such as the implementation of legal safeguards during detention and the effective establishment of a monitory body, officially called the national preventive mechanism (NPM).

The delegation also engaged, at the technical level, with entities working on drafting legislation related to the long overdue national preventive mechanism.

“We hope that our visit will lead to the effective establishment of the preventive mechanism within a short period of time,” said the head of the delegation. “In particular, we look forward to seeing an independent body that can carry out its mandate in accordance with the State’s legal international obligations, including unannounced visits to any places of deprivation of liberty,” he added.

A confidential report will be sent to the Palestinian authority in the coming months, which the delegation encourages the State party to make public.

The SPT delegation was composed of Daniel Fink, head of Delegation (Switzerland), Abdallah Ounnir (Morocco), Carmen Comas-Mata Mira (Spain), and Hamida Dridi (Tunisia). The delegation was accompanied by two human rights officers from the Secretariat of the Subcommittee.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN Special Procedures: Alarming Human Rights Violations In Lao PDR

The UN has pointed to a pattern of serious violations targeting human rights defenders in Lao PDR, including summary executions & enforced disappearances, arbitrary & incommunicado detentions, violations of fair trial, and intimidation related to their legitmate and peaceful work in defence of human rights. More


UN News: Thousands of Global Leaders Gather For Institutional Peace

Over 1,800 people from 121 countries attended the 9th Anniversary of the World Peace Summit held in South Korea from September 18-21. The participants engaged in discussions on practical and viable strategies to establish a legally binding international law for peace. More


NZDF: Kiwi Women Take The Lead In Oldest UN Peacekeeping Mission

Palmerston North local Captain Zarra Houpapa and Dunedin-born Major Catherine Dymock are among the latest Military Observers sent to UNTSO by NZ since the early 1950s. The NZDF deploys personnel to patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Israel’s Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. More

Save The Children: 2 In 5 Somali Children May Suffer From Acute Malnutrition

Over a quarter (4.3M) of Somalis are expected to be in crisis levels of hunger by December 2023, compared to 3.7M currently. with 43% of children under the age of five expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by July 2024. More


UN News: Review US Transfer of Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

The US must reconsider its decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine, as the weapons could cause serious, indiscriminate harm to civilians both immediately and in the long term. Cluster bombs are extremely harmful to civilian populations, causing death and life-altering permanent injuries, and are banned by over 100 countries. More


UNHCHR: End Punitive Measures For Drugs Users

Treating people who use drugs as criminals is not the solution. If effectively designed and implemented, decriminalization can be a powerful instrument to ensure that the rights of drug users are protected. Laws, policies, and practices deployed to address drug use must not end up exacerbating human suffering. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 