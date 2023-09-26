Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vertiv Launches Energy-Efficient, Scalable UPS For Edge And Mid-sized Applications In Asia

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Sydney, Australia. [September 26, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv™ Liebert® APM2, a new energy-efficient and scalable power solution to its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems portfolio. The Liebert® APM2 is compatible with lithium-ion (Li-ion) and VRLA batteries and features a compact design that can scale from 30kW to 600 kW in a single unit. It offers significant energy savings as compared to less efficient alternatives and can also parallel with up to four matching units for additional capacity or redundancy. The Liebert APM2 is a CE certified UPS system available in 400V in Asia Pacific, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

To satisfy the increasing power needs of edge computing applications, as well as the constrained space typical of these sites, Liebert APM2 delivers a greater power output in a smaller footprint than similar capacity solutions, with Liebert APM2 models requiring up to 45% less space than the predecessor UPS, Vertiv™ Liebert® APM. The Liebert APM2 can be installed in-row, in-room, against-the-wall, or back-to-back for further application flexibility.

"Vertiv created the Liebert APM2 in response to the need for a compact and efficient product that delivers dependable power quality and availability to the network edge,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of global AC power at Vertiv. “The UPS is Vertiv's cutting-edge solution for handling increasing power infrastructure needs without the need for a complete system overhaul.”

The Liebert® APM2 operates with high energy efficiency in all modes, up to 97.5% in double-conversion mode; up to 98.8% efficiency when operating in Dynamic online mode, which draws power through the bypass line and uses the inverter for balanced output and as an active filter; and up to 99% when operating in ECO mode, which takes advantage of stable grid input conditions to leverage the bypass line. All modes are automated based on user preferences. The intelligent paralleling feature of the Liebert APM2 facilitates load sharing among multiple power modules, even across multiple units. This enables balanced unit runtime and offers automatic failover for enhanced system availability. Intelligent paralleling has also been shown to contribute to energy efficiency.

The modular architecture of the Liebert APM2 allows for easy front-side access to replaceable components and features hot-swappable building blocks that optimize the mean time to repair (MTTR) to less than 30 minutes. The Vertiv™ Life™ Services program is an available option to remotely monitor and diagnose equipment health, with reporting to track UPS performance.

“With the surge of data-driven technologies and digital services, businesses in the APAC region are looking to keep their critical infrastructure agile and adaptive to their customers’ demands,” said Arunangshu Chattopadhyay, director for AC power and power distribution at Vertiv Asia. “Liebert APM2 is designed to support the growth of IT systems, providing an on-demand, high-density power solution that enables not only operational efficiency and availability, but also flexibility in constrained spaces.”

For more information on the Liebert APM2 and other UPS solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

