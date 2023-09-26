Coates, Local Government NSW Win Industry Collaboration Award For Asbestos Training Initiative

Sydney, Australia – September 26, 2023 – Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, along with Local Government NSW, have been awarded the Industry Collaboration Award at the NSW Department of Education’s annual 2023 Training Awards.

Recently held at Sydney Town Hall, the awards acknowledge exceptional achievements across categories that highlight the state's foremost vocational learners, trainers, employers, and training providers. Coates and Local Government NSW received the award after partnering to provide asbestos identification and response training to many local government employees across the state.

Coates Training is a registered training organisation (RTO) and developed the one-day course in collaboration with Local Government NSW to train local government officers who, during the course of their work, may come into contact with asbestos related products.

The course – restricted to local government officers – helps council workers across New South Wales properly differentiate between the different kinds of asbestos, how to safely approach asbestos, and take steps to manage that asbestos safely.

“This award is a testament to everyone who worked hard to get this vital training course off the ground,” said Paul McDonough, RTO Manager, Coates. “Identification of asbestos-containing waste had become a skill of acute necessity, particularly last year, and to have this vital work recognised by the NSW Department of Education is a tremendous honour and achievement.”

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral fibre which was heavily used in Australian houses for insulation and fire-retardation until the mid-1980s. In 2003 asbestos-use was banned in Australia but it’s estimated around one-third of homes in Australia still contain asbestos products.

“NSW has suffered immensely through recent catastrophic fire and flood events, which inevitably led to a lot of roadside refuse, some containing asbestos. It was also washing up on the banks of flooded waterways and dumped in bush and park land,” said McDonough. “The one-day course better equips local government officers across the state with the basics so that they can quickly determine the safest course of action when they’re called out to an inspection or identify asbestos in waste materials and landfill.”

A strong commitment to regional areas, and flood and fire affected areas saw the Coates Team clock up over 12,000 kilometres during the roll-out. Training was facilitated in locations including Albury, Warrumbungle, Gilgandra, Armidale, Lismore, and the Hunter Region.

“Many thanks to Coates for the extensive training of our workers in the associated hazards and safe handling techniques for asbestos-related work," said Roland Mann, WHS Specialist, Campbelltown City Council. "We found the trainers to be thoroughly experienced and knowledgeable and would recommend this training for any organisation that may come across asbestos in their work."

