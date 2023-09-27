Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Textbooks Wing Their Way To Fiji With The Royal New Zealand Air Force

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: RNZAF

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules has delivered 8000 textbooks to Fiji’s Ministry of Education, destined for remote schools with no access to computers or the internet.

The ESA Revision books, donated by the Fiji Association in Auckland Incorporated, and Learn Well Books, cover a mix of subjects for Year 11 to 13 students including English, biology, economics, physics, geography, accounting, maths and technology.

The C-130 Hercules which transported them, had deployed to Fiji to bring home New Zealand Army equipment on completion of Exercise Cartwheel 23. NZ Army personnel took part in the annual bilateral exercise, led by Republic of Fiji Military Forces and US Army Pacific, from 3-25 September.

Dr Satendra Singh, president of the Fiji Association in Auckland, said the organisation was extremely grateful for the help of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

“Once again, the NZDF has made it possible for us to help local schools on the ground, especially in remote areas of Fiji, with much-needed textbooks.

“With the help of High Commissioner, Charlotte Darlow in Suva, we can hand over the consignment to the Fiji Minister of Education, who distributes the books on an ‘as needed’ basis. This time we are delighted to cover some additional subjects such as new technology, and help teachers with resources.”

RNZAF Air Component Commander Air Commodore Andy Scott said the NZDF was pleased to lend a hand.

“In situations like this, where we have spare capacity, it is a great way of helping our Pacific neighbours. To be able to offer the movement of charitable freight that will benefit so many students is a fantastic opportunity and it’s our pleasure to be able to support the great work of the Fiji Association and Learn Well Books in this venture.”

