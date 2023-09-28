Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Azerbaijan Must Respect And Protect The Lives Of Ethnic Armenians In Nagorno-Karabakh: UN Expert

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 8:55 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (27 September 2023) – Azerbaijan must guarantee the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure that the lives of civilians, detained persons or those otherwise “hors de combat” in recent hostilities are respected and protected in line with its international obligations, a UN expert said today.

“Azerbaijan must also promptly and independently investigate alleged or suspected violations of the right to life reported in the context of its latest military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, during which dozens of people, including peacekeepers, were killed,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Tidball-Binz said investigations must be conducted in accordance with international standards, in particular the Revised UN Manual on the Effective Prevention and Investigation of Extra-Legal, Arbitrary and Summary Executions, also known as the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death (2016). This requires that investigations be carried out promptly and be thorough, complete, independent, impartial and transparent, he said.

“I reaffirm my readiness to provide technical assistance to the authorities for ensuring compliance with their international humanitarian law and human rights obligations to properly investigate every potentially unlawful death in line with applicable standards of forensic best practice,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Mr Morris Tidball-Binz is the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions appointed in 2021. He is a medical doctor specialized in forensic science, human rights and humanitarian action and has contributed to the development and worldwide use of forensic science to investigate and document extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, enforced disappearances, torture and detention conditions, as well as to humanitarian action in armed conflicts and natural catastrophes.

UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy,.” More

UN News: Rape & Torture By Russian Forces Continues In Ukraine

Erik Møse has provided harrowing details to the HRC about Russian soldiers in Kherson raping and committing sexual violence against women ranging from 19-83 years old. Family members were often kept in adjacent rooms, forcing them to hear the violations taking place. More


UN News: Lack Of Universal Healthcare Coverage A Massive Tragedy

At least 4.5B people (over half the world’s population) are not fully covered by essential health services. Access to basis healthcare caused financial hardship for nearly 2B people, while over 1.3B were pushed deeper into poverty trying to access services and medicines, a stark reminder of widening global inequities. More


UN News: Unsung Heroes Unite For Lasting Peace In Yemen

Over 4.3M Yemeni remain displaced and most don't feel safe enough to return home. Some are dispersed across hundreds of displacement camps in underdeveloped areas, mainly along the frontlines. Others have sheltered in urban areas or among host communities where social services are more readily available, yet poverty remains rife. More

