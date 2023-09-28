Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fulfilling Indonesia's Housing Needs, Bank BTN Again Receives Asia Money's Best CSR Award

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 9:09 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sept 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (Bank BTN; IDX: BBTN)), a leading mortgage lender in Indonesia, has once again been honored with the "Best Bank for CSR in Indonesia" by Asia Money. This recognition applauds Bank BTN's efforts in fulfilling housing needs for families, specifically Low-Income Communities (LIC), for a better quality of life.

Oni Febriarto Rahardjo, Deputy CEO of Bank BTN, stated that the company continues to transform to ensure sustainable growth. One of these transformations, as Oni explained, involves the sustainable integration of business with the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, focusing on supporting families in Indonesia to have decent housing and living conditions.

"This award serves as both appreciation and validation that we have been effectively implementing our CSR programs, aligning with Bank BTN's mission of addressing housing needs in Indonesia," said Oni after receiving the award in Singapore on Tuesday, September 26.

According to data from the Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (CSA), the backlog of housing needs in Indonesia is divided into two main groups. The first group, consisting of approximately 2.2 million families, represents those with the lowest income, below Rp3 million/month (approx US$ 193)], while the second group includes 7.3 million families, with low and informal incomes ranging from Rp3 million to Rp8.5 million.

Oni added that sustainably integrating the CSR program into the bank's business extends to these families by offering the BTN Micro Home Ownership Credit (KPR) program for the lowest-income groups. Bank BTN is also the sole bank offering Rent to Own KPR for low-income and informal workers. Bank BTN provides assistance to mothers and families with the lowest income to prevent stunting, from Pekanbaru, Riau Province, to East Nusa Tenggara. This assistance also involves Integrated Services Post (Posyandu) cadres for stunting prevention.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

BTN also offers scholarships to high-achieving children from underprivileged families. The company's CSR program involves tree planting and the creation of green open spaces in subsidized housing areas. As a publicly traded company with the stock code BBTN, BTN is the only bank that organizes the Mini MBA in Property, a property literacy program developed in collaboration with various renowned universities in Indonesia. This program is designed to encourage entrepreneurship in the housing sector.

"We continuously strive to be a company that grows sustainably and has a positive impact on society and the environment," said Oni.

As of the end of 2022, approximately 53.5% of Bank BTN's total loans were allocated to sustainable business activities. The company also reported that by the end of 2022, the total sustainable financing it had provided amounted to Rp147 trillion.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy,.” More

UN News: Rape & Torture By Russian Forces Continues In Ukraine

Erik Møse has provided harrowing details to the HRC about Russian soldiers in Kherson raping and committing sexual violence against women ranging from 19-83 years old. Family members were often kept in adjacent rooms, forcing them to hear the violations taking place. More


UN News: Lack Of Universal Healthcare Coverage A Massive Tragedy

At least 4.5B people (over half the world’s population) are not fully covered by essential health services. Access to basis healthcare caused financial hardship for nearly 2B people, while over 1.3B were pushed deeper into poverty trying to access services and medicines, a stark reminder of widening global inequities. More


UN News: Unsung Heroes Unite For Lasting Peace In Yemen

Over 4.3M Yemeni remain displaced and most don't feel safe enough to return home. Some are dispersed across hundreds of displacement camps in underdeveloped areas, mainly along the frontlines. Others have sheltered in urban areas or among host communities where social services are more readily available, yet poverty remains rife. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 