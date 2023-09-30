Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Colombia: UN expert calls for compliance with intl human rights standards in peace & transitional justice agenda

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 6:11 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (29 September 2023) – Colombia must guarantee the right of victims to truth, justice, reparation and non-recurrence in its peace and transitional justice agenda in compliance with international standards, a UN expert* said today.

“Colombia has made commendable progress in establishing a comprehensive transitional justice mechanism and in clarifying the truth about serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed in the context of the armed conflict, in particular with the publication of the final report of the Truth Commission,” said Fabian Salvioli, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, in a statement at the end of a 10-day visit to the country. He urged authorities to step up efforts to advance in the pending aspects of its transitional justice agenda and implement the report’s recommendations.

Salvioli warned that Colombia was witnessing a worrying resurgence of the armed conflict in vast territories of the country, especially those previously affected and their populations. “The insufficient implementation of essential guarantees for non-recurrence contained in the Peace Agreement has fuelled the situation,” he said.

The expert also pointed to challenges and delays in the implementation of financial reparations and psychosocial rehabilitation, despite the adoption of a strong institutional mechanism to provide reparations to the large number of registered victims in the country. “Easing the requirements for registering victims and designing funding mechanisms that complement the existing national budget will be crucial to addressing these issues,” he said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Special Rapporteur noted that Colombia had adopted numerous processes to promote the accountability of members of paramilitary groups, armed groups and security forces accused of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“However, there are delays in the prosecution of cases and concerns regarding the role of victims in defining sanctions to be imposed on perpetrators before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, and the type of sanctions,” he said.

Salvioli noted the Government's renewed efforts to advance peace negotiations with armed and criminal groups and to implement the peace and transitional justice agendas.

“I understand the difficulties in implementing some aspects of the peace agenda and the implementation gap inherited from the previous Government,” the expert said.

“Colombia’s response must include strategies for an effective State presence in areas most affected by the conflict, comprehensive reparations for victims – including land restitution – and sustainable conditions for the return of victims, the reintegration of ex-combatants and the work of human rights defenders, including social leaders,” he said.

The Special Rapporteur will present his report to the Human Rights Council in September 2024.

*Mr. Fabian Salvioli (Argentina) was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 as the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence. He is a human rights lawyer and professor. Fabián Salvioli is professor of International Law and Human Rights at the School of Law of the University of La Plata. He has lectured in many countries and universities across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Mr. Salvioli has authored several books and articles on international human rights law. He was member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee between 2009 and 2016, and its President between 2015 and 2016. As a Special Rapporteur, Mr. Salvioli is part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

UN Human Rights, Country Page: Colombia

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 