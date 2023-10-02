Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

U.S. must shoulder responsibility for training Bahrain’s law enforcement in social media investigation on terror

Monday, 2 October 2023, 6:40 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Bahrain, which is known for violating the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the human right of free speech, considering protests terrorism and human rights activists as terrorists and a threat to public order, has now been trained by the U.S. Embassy in Manama in surveilling the so-called ‘terrorist organizations’’ social media.

On 19 September the U.S. Embassy in Manama released on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations @moi_bahrain law enforcement officers for successfully completing Advanced Social Media Investigations training. The training focused on how terrorists and terrorist organizations use social media for operations, recruiting, and disinformation. This initiative was organized by the U.S. Embassy’s Regional Security Office and the Antiterrorism Assistance program #StateDeptATA in partnership with @StateDeptCT& @StateDeptDSS. Together, we continue to strengthen global security! #USAinBahrain

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While the U.S. prides itself on “strengthening global security”, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls out the U.S. for not living up to its Leahy law, stating that the U.S. government vets the law enforcement of a foreign country to ensure they have not committed any gross human rights violations before providing any training is conducted. The U.S. cannot run from the fact that the gross human rights violations stated above, as the human rights violations were identified in a U.S. State Department human rights report.

Rather than combating terrorism as defined by the U.S., the U.S. is improving the totalitarian monarchy and its law enforcement to monitor, quiet, and ultimately arbitrarily arrest human rights activists and protesters in Bahrain.

In recent years, Bahraini authorities have arrested dozens of individuals and sentenced some of them to prison for their writings on social media platforms. These individuals were convicted of vague and unjust charges through the arbitrary use of Laws, particularly Law No. 60 of 2014 concerning Information Technology Crimes.

The U.S. government should guarantee that the actions of its agencies do not contribute to human rights violations in any manner. When engaging in collaborative programmes in a nation notorious for suppressing freedoms, such as Bahrain, it is imperative to exercise caution to prevent the misuse of U.S. expertise and assistance for illicit government activities that ultimately result in the persecution of human rights advocates.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls out the U.S. for throwing human rights violations under the carpet to further geopolitical goals, as the training is part of a wider U.S.-Bahraini security agreement.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor urges the U.S. to not provide Social Media Investigation training to Bahraini law enforcement, as it would endanger countless civilians.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 