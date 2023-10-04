Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Commitments In New Chemicals Framework Should Catalyze Strong Global Action On Pesticides

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 6:52 am
Press Release: PAN Asia Pacific

Pesticide Action Network (PAN) International welcomes significant commitments towards the phase-out of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) in agriculture adopted by governments, the private sector, and other stakeholders at the Fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5), as well as the establishment of a Global Alliance on HHPs.

On 30 September, the ICCM5 adopted the Global Framework on Chemicals: For a planet free of harm from chemicals and waste, which set forth the direction of global policy on chemicals and waste, including pesticides. Represented by regional centres from Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America, PAN went into the negotiations with strong proposals so that by 2030, the world’s most dangerous pesticides would have been phased out of agriculture and exports of pesticides banned nationally would have been prohibited.

At its conclusion, the ICCM5 adopted the following targets:

  • “By 2035, stakeholders have taken effective measures to phase out highly hazardous pesticides in agriculture where the risks have not been managed and where safer and affordable alternatives are available; and to promote transition to and make available those alternatives.” (Target A7)
  • “By 2030, Governments work towards notifying or regulating or prohibiting the export of chemicals they have prohibited nationally, in line with their international obligations.” (Target A5)

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While stakeholders have worked hard during the intersessional process and here in Bonn, the outcome of ICCM5, we believe, does not show the urgency, ambition, and commitment required to address the growing threat by chemical and waste pollution and the increasing need to prevent pollution and to eliminate harm to people and the environment.

We nonetheless recognize that progress has been made, including relating to pesticides – the group of chemicals most widely and intentionally released into the environment worldwide, and directly handled by hundreds of millions of farmers and workers – many of whom have no access to sufficient information and limited or no ability to sufficiently protect themselves or their families from pesticide harm.

We welcome the commitments made by governments to support safer and more sustainable agricultural practices, including agroecology:

  • “By 2030, Governments implement policies and programmes to increase support to safer and more sustainable agricultural practices, including agroecology, integrated pest management and the use of non-chemical alternatives, as appropriate.” (Target D5)

Furthermore, we express optimism that the establishment of a Global Alliance on HHPs can build momentum towards the phase-out of HHPs. The Global Alliance on HHPs–a proposal by the African Region and strongly supported by PAN– is mandated to mobilize and coordinate action on HHPs and is to be coordinated by the FAO as the leading agency, along with WHO, ILO and UNEP.

In a letter delivered to ICCM5 President Dr. Anita Breyer, nearly 400 civil society organizations from 74 countries called for strong commitments to phase out HHPs and end double standards in pesticides trade. We regret that our demands were only partially achieved, underscoring that more work needs to be done to ensure that strong actions are taken urgently to address pesticide harms.

While imperfect, commitments made under the new framework are nonetheless significant and should catalyze action for global reforms on pesticide policy. Only when we choose to prioritize the protection and well-being of people and the planet over the interests of profit can we hope to achieve our vision of a planet free of harm from pesticides.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PAN Asia Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 