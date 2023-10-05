Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango Ahead Of Elections In Liberia

Geneva, 4 October 2023

We are concerned by reported instances of election-related violence, use of language that could amount to hate speech, and attacks on journalists in Liberia ahead of the general election on 10 October.

At least two people were confirmed killed and 20 others injured in Foya District, Lofa County on 29 September during clashes between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change party and the opposition Unity Party. There have also been outbreaks of electoral violence in Nimba, Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties. Our Office has also documented eight attacks on journalists by various political actors, two of which resulted in injuries.

We call on the authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure that elections can take place in a fully inclusive manner allowing for the safe participation of all. The Government must ensure that journalists can do their jobs freely and safely. All political actors must refrain from inciting violence or hatred.

All incidents of election-related violence must be fully and independently investigated and those found responsible held to account without undue delay.

© Scoop Media

