Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australia: UN Experts Urge Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

Friday, 6 October 2023, 7:52 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (5 October 2023) – UN human rights experts* today urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia.

Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October 2023 on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament.

“The Voice initiative will pave the way to overcome the colonial legacy of systemic discrimination and inequalities that have undermined the ability of Indigenous Peoples to realise their rights to development and self-determination,” the experts said. “It will strengthen the participation of Australia’s First Peoples in decision-making related to their political, economic, social and cultural development.”

“First Peoples experience higher rates of disease and lower life expectancy than non-indigenous peoples due to lack of access to health services, adequate housing and nutritious food,” the experts said. They noted that poor education and employment opportunities lead to poverty and social problems. It is reported that Indigenous children are 26 times more likely to be incarcerated than non-indigenous children, and that Indigenous women face higher rates of homelessness and gender-based violence.

“The First Peoples of Australia have a right under international human rights law to participate in decision-making that affects them,” the experts said. “By voting ‘yes’ on 14 October 2023, Australians will help the Government fulfil its human rights obligations,” they said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The UN experts urged Australian authorities to treat the Voice Referendum only as a first step towards the full implementation of the Uluru Statement and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in a letter dated 3 October 2023. It will be made public on 2 December 2023.

“The fulfilment of Indigenous Peoples' right to Indigenous-led institutions should not be presented as a cost or an unjustified privilege, but rather as a matter of fundamental human rights and justice for historical wrongs,” the experts said.

They said the Voice will support the First Peoples’ quest for justice by amending punitive laws in areas such as child protection, law enforcement and corrections, native title and cultural heritage that continue to discriminate against them.

They stressed that it will be critical for the Australian Government to engage in transparent and meaningful consultation with the First Peoples before enacting legislation to establish the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“First Peoples have the right to determine and develop priorities and strategies for exercising their right to development through their own institutions,” the experts said.

 

*The experts: Surya Deva, Special Rapporteur on the right to development and José Francisco Calí Tzay, Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Teams Support Burn Victims Amidst Karabakh Crisis

WHO Special Envoy Robb Butler, who visited a burns treatment centre in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, described the suffering as “heart-breaking” - “Every single bed in this 80-bed hospital is occupied with a survivor from the explosion in Karabakh. Health workers here are working hard to treat and rehabilitate them, but this is a small country with limited capacity, and the needs are immense.” More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More


UN News: World Habitat Day Focuses On Cities As Drivers Of Growth

Global economic growth is declining to about 2.5% this year. Apart from the initial COVID-19 crisis three years ago, and the global financial crisis in 2009, this is the weakest level since 2001. Given the size of the contribution of cities to national economies, the future of many countries will be determined by their productivity. More

UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 