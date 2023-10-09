Liberia Elections: Unrestricted Internet, Social Media Is A Requirement

As the people of Liberia prepare to vote on October 10, President George Weah’s administration must ensure that the election process is inclusive, free, and fair — starting with upholding access to information and avenues for free expression via the internet.

Through an open letter, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition are demanding that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, remains open, accessible, and secure across Liberia.

“When a government interferes with internet access during an election, it’s the people who lose,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “Liberia’s history of blocking social media during democratic movements must come to an end. #KeepItOn this election and beyond.”

In 2019, following anti-corruption protests against the government, authorities restricted access to popular social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp across the country.

“Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition won’t stop fighting until we put an end to internet shutdowns globally,” said Jaimee Kokonya, Africa Campaigner at Access Now. “This trend of shutting down information to control the narrative — in Africa and beyond — hurts democracy, endangers online expression, and attacks our right of freedom of association. No more shutdowns.”

Ahead of, during, and beyond the upcoming elections, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition urge authorities to:

Publicly assure the people of Liberia that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, will remain open, accessible, and secure across Liberia;

Order internet service providers to guarantee high-quality, secure, and unrestricted internet access; and

Order internet service providers to keep people informed of potential disruptions and take all reasonable steps to fix any identified disruptions likely to impact their quality of service.

Read the open letter.

