Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Liberia Elections: Unrestricted Internet, Social Media Is A Requirement

Monday, 9 October 2023, 5:45 am
Press Release: Access Now

As the people of Liberia prepare to vote on October 10, President George Weah’s administration must ensure that the election process is inclusive, free, and fair — starting with upholding access to information and avenues for free expression via the internet.

Through an open letter, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition are demanding that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, remains open, accessible, and secure across Liberia.

“When a government interferes with internet access during an election, it’s the people who lose,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “Liberia’s history of blocking social media during democratic movements must come to an end. #KeepItOn this election and beyond.”

In 2019, following anti-corruption protests against the government, authorities restricted access to popular social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp across the country.

“Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition won’t stop fighting until we put an end to internet shutdowns globally,” said Jaimee Kokonya, Africa Campaigner at Access Now. “This trend of shutting down information to control the narrative — in Africa and beyond — hurts democracy, endangers online expression, and attacks our right of freedom of association. No more shutdowns.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ahead of, during, and beyond the upcoming elections, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition urge authorities to:

  • Publicly assure the people of Liberia that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, will remain open, accessible, and secure across Liberia;
  • Order internet service providers to guarantee high-quality, secure, and unrestricted internet access; and
  • Order internet service providers to keep people informed of potential disruptions and take all reasonable steps to fix any identified disruptions likely to impact their quality of service.

Read the open letter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds. The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More


Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funnelled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More

Euro Med Monitor Saudi Arabia’s Use Of Lethal Force Against Migrants

According to reports corroborated by significant evidence, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, including women and children, on the Saudi-Yemeni border from March 2022 to June 2023. Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Michela Pugliese said that the targeting of migrants at the border by Saudi authorities is part of a larger policy to prevent the flow of migrants from the Yemeni border. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 