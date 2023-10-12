Ministry Of Health - Gaza Strip: Health Services Have Reached A Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage, medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently.

Hospitals are working at full capacity. There is no place for the wounded from Israeli airstrikes to be treated.

The complete embargo on electricity, water, and fuel by Israeli occupation forces poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people, which causes a serious health and environmental disaster.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the lives of the wounded and sick people due to the occupation's exhaustion of the health system and the weakening of the Ministry's capabilities during the blockade and continuous aggression on the Gaza Strip

The Ministry calls for urgent action to be taken to provide safe passage for medical supplies and to transfer the wounded before it is too late.

