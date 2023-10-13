“GIVE PEACE A CHANCE” Say The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

The Cannabis Community understands what it is like to have a war by the State waged against an innocent and helpless population that has nothing to defend itself with. The victims are led away peacefully to the courts and prisons and lives are destroyed by a cannabis conviction, while ‘no one blinks an eye’ or makes statements about the injustice and suffering endured.

The ALCP encourages our leaders to support peaceful resolutions for Israel and Palestine.

That is the Kiwi Way - Peacemaker Aotearoa New Zealand has led the way, from the Nuclear Free Lange Ggovernment to the NZ World Court Project making the First Strike of Nuclear Weapons iillegal. Our leaders should not support further arms to the region, only food and medical aid. The International Community has a responsibility for Humanitarian aid and to save civilian life on both sides, by negotiating for peace immediately.

The ALCP has always promoted peaceful protests and solutions, even though ‘our people’ have been ‘smashed over by the state’, we have never responded violently.

Both leaders Christopher Hipkins Labour, and Christopher Luxon National, stated in the first Leaders Debate that cannabis was safer than alcohol. The ALCP hopes that will translate into some form of cross-party Cannabis Law Reform, in the next term of government, no matter who gets in.

