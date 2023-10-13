Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
“GIVE PEACE A CHANCE” Say The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Friday, 13 October 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

The Cannabis Community understands what it is like to have a war by the State waged against an innocent and helpless population that has nothing to defend itself with. The victims are led away peacefully to the courts and prisons and lives are destroyed by a cannabis conviction, while ‘no one blinks an eye’ or makes statements about the injustice and suffering endured.

The ALCP encourages our leaders to support peaceful resolutions for Israel and Palestine.

That is the Kiwi Way - Peacemaker Aotearoa New Zealand has led the way, from the Nuclear Free Lange Ggovernment to the NZ World Court Project making the First Strike of Nuclear Weapons iillegal. Our leaders should not support further arms to the region, only food and medical aid. The International Community has a responsibility for Humanitarian aid and to save civilian life on both sides, by negotiating for peace immediately.

The ALCP has always promoted peaceful protests and solutions, even though ‘our people’ have been ‘smashed over by the state’, we have never responded violently.

Both leaders Christopher Hipkins Labour, and Christopher Luxon National, stated in the first Leaders Debate that cannabis was safer than alcohol. The ALCP hopes that will translate into some form of cross-party Cannabis Law Reform, in the next term of government, no matter who gets in.

World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Humanitarians Call For Urgent Aid Access To Gaza

Gaza is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies. No aid can come in from the outside for the 2.3M residents of the sealed-off enclave and some 220,000 displaced people are sheltering in schools run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More

UN News: Israel-Palestine Crisis 'At A Tipping Point’

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More


Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More


Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More

