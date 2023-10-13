Call For The Protection Of Children In Israel And The Occupied Palestinian Territory
"We are extremely concerned about the worsening situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel.
"Save the Children condemns the killing of civilians - especially children - in the strongest possible terms. Children are always the most vulnerable in every conflict and must be protected. Children have the right to a life free from violence and to live in peace - no matter where they are born, or where they live.
"The number of casualties - far too many of them children - continues to rise. Kidnapping, killing and maiming. Destroying homes, hospitals and other infrastructure essential to the livelihood of children. These are all grave violations of children’s rights.
"Enough is enough. We urgently call for the violence to stop.
"Emergency aid must be
delivered, unimpeded. Children and their families must be
allowed to seek safety. Humanitarian assistance must be
scaled up to meet the demands of the crisis. Lifesaving aid
must not be withheld from
children.