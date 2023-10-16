Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Staff Account: Member Of Save The Children Team In Gaza

Monday, 16 October 2023, 9:20 am
Opinion: Save The Children

Nine days into the escalation of violence in Gaza and Israel, at least 724 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, and three in the West Bank, and another 2,450 have been injured. While the number of Israeli children killed and injured has not been confirmed, they have also faced horrific violence, with reports of children abducted and taken hostage .

Staff Account: Member of Save the Children team in Gaza

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this message from Gaza, under the relentless bombardment that has overwhelmed our lives and made the simplest right to life a struggle. As I write this, I hold onto whatever courage I can muster, although I do not know whether this message will be my last.

Throughout my professional career, I have been heavily involved in planning and leading emergency responses to large-scale conflicts. However, what we are experiencing now in Gaza is unlike anything I have seen before.

We are rationing water bottles. Food is running out. The wounded and sick cannot be treated. At night, children sit in the dark, in the black-out, wondering if they will live to see the morning.

This situation is unique. I must admit that the humanitarian needs on the ground, the impact on families like my own, and the sheer number of the affected population are beyond understanding. No one can fully grasp the extent of the suffering. I have no answers for my three young children about what is to come.

For the first time in my life, I find myself feeling a sense of hopelessness and helplessness, which does not represent who I am.

Like everyone in Gaza, my greatest wish is to wake up each day with my family members and loved ones safe. The fear that we may not see another day together is a constant burden on our hearts.

I have often felt overwhelmed in the past, questioning why I did not make the choice to leave this besieged strip, even if it meant going against my own beliefs. I have questioned why I did not prioritize my family’s future and why I did not have the courage to make this difficult decision. My 10-year-old daughter has already witnessed three large-scale hostilities.

However, I have always answered myself that my deep connection to the land where I was born, raised, and have countless memories - my roots, and the sense of identity as a proud Palestinian, have kept me here.

Today, those questions no longer haunt me. There is no way out of Gaza. There is no safe place in Gaza.

My dream is a simple one - to wake up in the morning with my children in my arms, alive and well, and for this violence to come to an end.

Let us pray for better days ahead."

Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

