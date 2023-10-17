Care Needed As We Navigate Middle East Conflict From Afar

Human rights should be front of mind as people in Aotearoa New Zealand come to terms with the terrible violence in the Middle East says Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission.

“Our thoughts are with all communities affected here in Aotearoa New Zealand following the horrific loss of life and violence in Israel and Gaza,” says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“It's terrifying to see such events unfold and to be far away from loved ones. We know this is a stressful, tense time for many, especially those with whānau in the region. It is a time for empathy, manaaki and mutual respect for each other.”

The Commission is encouraging community members to get in contact if they think they are experiencing anti-Semitism or Islamophobia, or other forms of discrimination.

The Human Rights Act makes it unlawful to discriminate on the grounds of religious belief, ethical belief, colour, race, ethnic or national origin, or political opinion.

The Chief Commissioner says everyone in Aotearoa has a role to play in contributing to peaceful relations here, including being mindful of the language used online or in-person.

“It's at moments like this that we are called on to demonstrate our common humanity to each other,” says Hunt.

He says the New Zealand media has a vital role to play in fairly reporting on the conflict, while being mindful of inflammatory language or phrasing, and remaining alert to disinformation and misinformation.

Mr Hunt says all New Zealand organisations must be careful of actions they take at this time that may heighten tensions here.

“We support the calls of the United Nations Secretary-General for all sides to immediately adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law – to protect the lives, health and dignity of all,” says Hunt.

If you think you have experienced discrimination or harmful speech, you can contact Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission for information and support here.

