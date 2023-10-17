Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Care Needed As We Navigate Middle East Conflict From Afar

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Human rights should be front of mind as people in Aotearoa New Zealand come to terms with the terrible violence in the Middle East says Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission.

“Our thoughts are with all communities affected here in Aotearoa New Zealand following the horrific loss of life and violence in Israel and Gaza,” says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“It's terrifying to see such events unfold and to be far away from loved ones. We know this is a stressful, tense time for many, especially those with whānau in the region. It is a time for empathy, manaaki and mutual respect for each other.”

The Commission is encouraging community members to get in contact if they think they are experiencing anti-Semitism or Islamophobia, or other forms of discrimination.

The Human Rights Act makes it unlawful to discriminate on the grounds of religious belief, ethical belief, colour, race, ethnic or national origin, or political opinion.

The Chief Commissioner says everyone in Aotearoa has a role to play in contributing to peaceful relations here, including being mindful of the language used online or in-person.

“It's at moments like this that we are called on to demonstrate our common humanity to each other,” says Hunt.

He says the New Zealand media has a vital role to play in fairly reporting on the conflict, while being mindful of inflammatory language or phrasing, and remaining alert to disinformation and misinformation.

Mr Hunt says all New Zealand organisations must be careful of actions they take at this time that may heighten tensions here.

“We support the calls of the United Nations Secretary-General for all sides to immediately adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law – to protect the lives, health and dignity of all,” says Hunt.

If you think you have experienced discrimination or harmful speech, you can contact Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission for information and support here.

Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

