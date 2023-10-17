Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australian Businesses Are Ready To Ditch Passwords, Says New Report From FIDO Alliance And LastPass

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: FIDO Alliance

Australian businesses are actively moving to eradicate passwords from employees’ lives, with 90 per cent of IT leaders expecting passwords to represent less than a quarter of their organisation’s logins in five years or less.

This is the verdict from the FIDO Alliance and LastPass 2023 Workforce Authentication Report, released today, which gauges IT decision makers’ attitudes and plans for removing passwords in favour of easier and more secure passwordless authentication.

“The move towards passwordless authentication among Australian organisations has gathered significant momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of organisations have moved to eliminate the risk and liability of passwords, as they are the source of the vast majority of data breaches,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director of the FIDO Alliance. “Today’s report validates this trend by showing that Australian IT leaders are in step with their global counterparts – and in some instances ahead of the global average – in rapidly looking to minimise their reliance on legacy authentication methods in favour of passkeys which provide user-friendly, phishing-resistant sign-ins.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The 2023 Workforce Authentication Report also found that:

  • Australian businesses are ready to embrace a passwordless future, with 94 per cent planning to move, or have already moved, to passwordless technology (ahead of the global average of 92 per cent) within the next two years, with 41 per cent of those planning to do so within the next six months. Meanwhile, 19 per cent have already adopted a passwordless experience at their organisation.
  • Businesses believe passkeys will help make them more secure: 94 per cent of Australian businesses believe passkeys will benefit their overall security posture (above the global average of 92 per cent), and 92 per cent agree that passkeys will eventually help reduce the volume of unofficial (i.e., ‘Shadow IT’) applications.
  • However, many Australian businesses recognise that work still needs to be done: a majority of Australian businesses surveyed are still using phishable authentication methods[1], such as a one-time passcode (OTP) sent to a handset or tablet (41 per cent), manually entering a password (27 per cent) and/or using multi-factor authentication (MFA, 36 per cent) when it comes to authenticating users within their organisation.
  • The majority recognise that this transition will take time and education: 51 per cent of Australian IT leaders surveyed feel they need more education on how passwordless technology works and/or how to deploy it, and 25 per cent cited concerns that users may be resistant to change or using a new technology.
  • When making this transition, Australian businesses made it clear they want to choose where they store passkeys, with 69 per cent of local IT leaders anticipating storing them in a third-party password manager.

“These survey results demonstrate that businesses are excited about the prospect of a passwordless future, and all the benefits that future will bring. And the clear majority also recognise that a password manager plays an important role in that future,” said Mike Kosak, Senior Principal Intelligence Analyst at LastPass. “While the adoption of passwordless authentication will take some time and coaching, LastPass is proud to support forward-thinking leaders like these on that journey – ushering their organisations toward security that is stronger and more effortless than ever.”

Research for the 2023 Workforce Authentication Report was conducted by Sapio Research through an online survey of 1,005 IT decision makers in Australia, the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and France. Of those surveyed, 200 respondents were from Australia.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from FIDO Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 