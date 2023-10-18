Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Special Rapporteur calls for robust labour frameworks to protect rights of migrant workers regardless of status

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

NEW YORK (17 October 2023) – The labour and human rights of migrants is among the defining issues of our era, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, said in his last report presented to the UN General Assembly.

“There are over 280 million migrants worldwide. Labour migration has played a central role in the growth of the global economy,” González Morales said. “Longstanding structural drivers of migration for the purposes of work, such as inequality and lack of economic opportunity, remain persistent alongside new drivers such as climate change.”

While the report recognises promising practices in different countries and regions towards ensuring the labour and human rights of migrants, it highlights serious remaining challenges and obstacles faced by migrant workers. These include but are not limited to multiple cross-cutting and intersecting forms of discrimination; differential access to decent work as compared with nationals or citizens in countries of employment; little to no access to social protection systems, adequate housing, health care and justice; barriers in exercising their freedom of expression, assembly and association; and restrictions to their right to form and join trade unions.

“Many temporary migration schemes or programmes bear inherent restrictions which routinely push migrant workers into a state of precariousness and insecurity and irregularity,” the expert warned.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Migrant workers must be able to access decent working conditions. All migrant workers, by virtue of their human dignity, are protected by international human rights law, without discrimination, on the same footing as nationals and citizens, regardless of their migratory status or situation, González Morales said.

“I urge States to establish new mechanisms and permanent pathways and extend domestic labour protection to all migrant workers in countries of employment,” he said.

The Special Rapporteur urged States to implement “firewalls” between public services and immigration authorities to ensure migrants are not discouraged from gaining equal treatment before the law, and access to health care, adequate living standards and social protection for themselves and their families.

He also urged States to pay special attention to the participation of migrants in decision-making procedures and the establishment of strong and effective labour inspection systems to prevent, investigate, prosecute and sanction human rights abuses against migrant workers.

Mr. Felipe González Morales (Chile) was appointed Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants in June 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council, for an initial period of three years. His mandate was renewed for three additional years in June 2020. As a Special Rapporteur, he is independent from any government or organization and serves in his individual capacity. He is Professor of International Law at the Diego Portales University, in Santiago, Chile, where he is also the Director of a Master’s programme in International Human Rights Law.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 