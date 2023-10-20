Niue Celebrates 49 Years Of Self-Governing - A Journey Of Resilience And Progress

Alofi, Niue – 19 October 2023 (NZT 20 October 2023) – The Government of Niue proudly commemorates 49 years as a Self-Governing State. This occasion marks nearly half a century of sovereignty, significant achievements, steadfast diplomacy, and the resilient spirit of the Niuean people.

Niue has come a long way since attaining self-governing status on October 19, 1974. We have demonstrated our commitment to preserving our culture, protecting our natural environment, and advancing the well-being of our people as well as recognizing the invaluable contributions of our partners and stakeholders. This anniversary serves as a testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of the Niuean people.

On behalf of the Government of Niue, Premier Dalton Tagelagi extends its gratitude to our development partners, New Zealand, Australia, China, India, and other donor partners for their ongoing support and assistance over the years.

“Our partners’ commitment to the growth and development of our nation has been instrumental in helping Niue thrive and flourish.

“As a nation, we have achieved remarkable milestones in a number of areas, including infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and sustainable environmental practices. I wish to highlight the completion of the government audits and progress on strengthening our financial management systems, and the launch of the NOW Trust to protect our ocean.

“We are proud of our accomplishments and we remain dedicated to further enhancing the quality of life for our citizens, for Niue ko Kaina,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Throughout these 49 years of self-governance, Niue’s diplomatic relationships with nations around the world continue to strengthen.

“Niue is committed to promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding on the global stage. Our diplomatic ties have opened doors to opportunities and collaborations that benefit our people and our nation as a whole. I welcome our new partners who recognize our sovereign status such as South Korea, Switzerland, Israel, Canada and the United States of America and look forward to fruitful partnerships,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Premier Tagelagi says strengthening partnerships with businesses is also important and the Government of Niue values the partnerships it has formed with key business entities.

“These partnerships play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and sustainability, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our key business partners in the Pacific, including Air New Zealand, KiwiBank, and the Asian Development Bank.”

Premier Tagelagi also wishes to thank the people of Niue, including all government staff for their contribution.

“The dedication and hard work of our government departments, agencies, and state-owned enterprises have been pivotal in advancing our national interest and serving our people effectively. We commend their efforts and commitment to the principles of good governance.

“Above all, we salute the resilient and vibrant people of Niue. It is your unwavering commitment, passion, and contributions that make Niue the strong and prosperous nation it is today. We remain focused on building a future that reflects the aspirations of our people and ensures a bright future for generations to come.

“As we raise our flag high on this historic day, the Government of Niue reaffirms its commitment to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Niue. For Niue is our home. Niue ko Kaina.

“We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that together, we will continue to make Niue a beacon of self-governance and success in the Pacific.

“Next year our nation will be celebrating its 50th anniversary which will be an even more significant milestone in our history,” says Premier Tagelagi.

© Scoop Media

