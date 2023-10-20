Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niue Celebrates 49 Years Of Self-Governing - A Journey Of Resilience And Progress

Friday, 20 October 2023, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Government Of Niue

Alofi, Niue – 19 October 2023 (NZT 20 October 2023) – The Government of Niue proudly commemorates 49 years as a Self-Governing State. This occasion marks nearly half a century of sovereignty, significant achievements, steadfast diplomacy, and the resilient spirit of the Niuean people.

Niue has come a long way since attaining self-governing status on October 19, 1974. We have demonstrated our commitment to preserving our culture, protecting our natural environment, and advancing the well-being of our people as well as recognizing the invaluable contributions of our partners and stakeholders. This anniversary serves as a testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of the Niuean people.

On behalf of the Government of Niue, Premier Dalton Tagelagi extends its gratitude to our development partners, New Zealand, Australia, China, India, and other donor partners for their ongoing support and assistance over the years.

“Our partners’ commitment to the growth and development of our nation has been instrumental in helping Niue thrive and flourish.

“As a nation, we have achieved remarkable milestones in a number of areas, including infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and sustainable environmental practices. I wish to highlight the completion of the government audits and progress on strengthening our financial management systems, and the launch of the NOW Trust to protect our ocean.

“We are proud of our accomplishments and we remain dedicated to further enhancing the quality of life for our citizens, for Niue ko Kaina,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Throughout these 49 years of self-governance, Niue’s diplomatic relationships with nations around the world continue to strengthen.

“Niue is committed to promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding on the global stage. Our diplomatic ties have opened doors to opportunities and collaborations that benefit our people and our nation as a whole. I welcome our new partners who recognize our sovereign status such as South Korea, Switzerland, Israel, Canada and the United States of America and look forward to fruitful partnerships,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Premier Tagelagi says strengthening partnerships with businesses is also important and the Government of Niue values the partnerships it has formed with key business entities.

“These partnerships play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and sustainability, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our key business partners in the Pacific, including Air New Zealand, KiwiBank, and the Asian Development Bank.”

Premier Tagelagi also wishes to thank the people of Niue, including all government staff for their contribution.

“The dedication and hard work of our government departments, agencies, and state-owned enterprises have been pivotal in advancing our national interest and serving our people effectively. We commend their efforts and commitment to the principles of good governance.

“Above all, we salute the resilient and vibrant people of Niue. It is your unwavering commitment, passion, and contributions that make Niue the strong and prosperous nation it is today. We remain focused on building a future that reflects the aspirations of our people and ensures a bright future for generations to come.

“As we raise our flag high on this historic day, the Government of Niue reaffirms its commitment to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Niue. For Niue is our home. Niue ko Kaina.

“We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that together, we will continue to make Niue a beacon of self-governance and success in the Pacific.

“Next year our nation will be celebrating its 50th anniversary which will be an even more significant milestone in our history,” says Premier Tagelagi.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Government Of Niue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 