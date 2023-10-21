Christian World Service Launches Gaza Palestine Emergency Appeal

Christian World Service has launched an emergency appeal to assist people who have been affected by the current conflict in the Middle East, particularly Gaza.

Thousands of people have been killed, injured and displaced. Nearly two hundred people are being held as hostages. Hospitals including the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, schools and homes have been destroyed. The need for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief is overwhelming.

“The people of Gaza are living in harrowing conditions with limited resources, and we cannot stand idly by while they suffer… Our collective efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of those trapped in this nightmarish situation,” DSPR.

Funds raised will meet some of the urgent needs of people through our long term partner the Department of Service to Palestinian Refugees (DSPR). In Gaza, DSPR is providing shelter, food and support to people who have fled the north and who have lost homes. Some churches are hosting Muslim and Christian families from the community. Together they have secured some food supplies, but more will be needed in the months ahead.

DSPR runs three health clinics, vocational training programmes and provides emergency assistance in Gaza. Tragically staff have lost homes and family members. The main office building in Rimal was severely damaged. Critical medical supplies were stored at the site. DSPR also runs programmes providing emergency relief, education, livelihood support and medical care in Jordan, Lebanon, Nazareth and the West Bank.

CWS is supporting the call for an immediate ceasefire and access for humanitarian relief.

DSPR is an integral part of the local community. It is preparing to help many more people as soon as it practically can with:

food

hygiene kits

shelter

medications and medical treatment

psychosocial support

Donations can be made through CWS:

· Online and by direct deposit to the Gaza Palestine Emergency Appeal

· By Phone with a credit card: 0800 74 73 72

· By Post to: CWS, PO Box 22652, Christchurch 8140

NB: CWS is a member of ACT Alliance a coalition of over 140 churches working together on humanitarian, development in over 120 countries.

© Scoop Media

