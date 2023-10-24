UN Experts Urge Lawyers Advising Israeli Military To Refuse Legal Authorisation Of Actions That May Amount To War Crimes

GENEVA (23 October 2023) – UN experts* today called on all lawyers advising the Israeli military to refuse legal authorisation for acts that may amount to war crimes in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“We unequivocally condemn the massacres of civilians and hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Israel,” the experts said. “Those acts, committed against civilians, were atrocities.”

They noted that since the 7 October attack, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have been reportedly preparing for a ground invasion.

“Israel has launched a barrage of deadly airstrikes into densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza strip, destroying or damaging homes, hospitals, markets, and UN Reliefs and Works Agency (UNRWA) buildings,” the experts said. The airstrikes have reportedly killed more than 3,400 Palestinians and injured more than 12,000, including children.

The experts also noted that Israel increased its blockade on Gaza, cutting off food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies.

“As Israel responds to Hamas and conducts operations in Gaza, all lawyers advising the military must identify and seek to prevent actions that may amount to war crimes. They have a professional duty to deny legal authorisation for criminal acts,” the experts said.

“Lawyers must refuse to give legal authorisation for actions that violate international law,” they said.

Read the full statement.

© Scoop Media

