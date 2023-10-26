Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Children At Risk As Yet Another Severe Cyclone Batters Vanuatu

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 5:25 am
Press Release: UNICEF Pacific

Third tropical cyclone of 2023, reminder of the threat posed by climate change

SUVA, 25 October 2023 - UNICEF Pacific is ready to respond and ensure the survival and protection of children in the aftermath of the severe tropical cyclone Lola, which made landfall in Vanuatu today.

This is the third cyclone to have impacted Vanuatu this year and comes just months after the devastating twin cyclones Judy and Kevin in March. For some islands, it is the fourth cyclone up to category 5 in the last three years. UNICEF Pacific is working closely with the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office and is ready to respond with immediate lifesaving actions for affected children.

UNICEF’s warehouse in Vanuatu is currently stocked with essential emergency supplies ready for immediate distribution as needed. These include tents, hygiene kits and school-in-a-box materials sufficient for 5,000 people. More supplies will be transported based on identified needs in close collaboration with government partners.

“Natural disasters increase the vulnerability of children and leave a lasting impact. We need to act fast, and to sustain efforts in the long run” says UNICEF Vanuatu Chief of Field Office Eric Durpaire. “The increased frequency of severe cyclones throughout the country directly impacts the present as well as the future of these children.”

The twin cyclones in March caused significant damage to infrastructure, including damaging 390 school buildings, which impacted the learning of over 75,000 children. While UNICEF and partners responded within 48 hours of the twin cyclones, severe tropical cyclone Lola has placed additional stress on the recovery efforts following both these cyclones and the bigger category 5 cyclone Harold three years ago.

With many more cyclones predicted in the coming months due El Nino, children continue to be disproportionately affected by the worsening climate crisis. UNICEF calls for strong investments in climate resilient services, including schools and health facilities, to scale-up existing programmes and address the catastrophe left behind by the disaster.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UNICEF Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 