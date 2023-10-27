Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

HKTDC & UOB Research: Two-thirds Of GBA Firms Adopt Sustainable Development

Friday, 27 October 2023, 8:44 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

About 70% of enterprises consider using more Hong Kong green solutions in next two years

HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - About 65% of enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) have adopted green and sustainable development practices in business operations, and about 70% said they would consider using more of Hong Kong’s green products and services over the next two years, a research report by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and UOB revealed.

The report, Sustainability in the GBA: Unlocking Opportunities and Empowering Growth, revealed that the top three green practices adopted by GBA enterprises include resource recycling, clean energy adoption and green office practices (notably the use of energy-efficient office equipment, paperless offices and online office systems). Among these enterprises which have adopted green practices, 98% reported positive impact on their businesses, in particular increased brand reputation and brand recognition as well as improved energy efficiency and cost reduction. Other positive impacts include improved governance of corporate compliance and risk control, as well as better chances of securing market and business opportunities.

The report also highlighted that GBA enterprises acknowledge Hong Kong’s significant advantages in green building technologies, green consulting services, green financial services and expertise in green sectors and advanced technology. The firms expressed a strong willingness to explore and adopt sustainable development services offered by Hong Kong.

Huge opportunities from growing green and sustainable practices in the GBA

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

HKTDC Research Director Irina Fan said: “As sustainable development has become increasingly important, GBA-based businesses have become ever more committed to implementing ESG-related strategies. Nearly all GBA business are looking to incorporate ESG into various business aspects, which translates into an average spend of HK$370,000 (US$47,000) per company in the next two years. Now, there are about 3 million enterprises in the GBA, this could mean a scenario of HK$1 trillion ESG investment. Much of which will likely be channelled into Hong Kong-based green partner businesses.

“With high regard for the sustainable solutions offered in Hong Kong (average desirability score of 8.9 out of 10), GBA enterprises are keen to look to Hong Kong-based green partner businesses to accelerate their sustainable practices.” She added: “About 70% of surveyed respondents considered to use or increase usage of Hong Kong’s green and sustainable solutions. This is a real vote of confidence in the strength and breadth of Hong Kong’s green resources.”

Brian Lam, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB Hong Kong, said: “We recognise the imperative need for GBA enterprises to incorporate sustainability practices into their business strategies. The report highlights the current insufficiency of resources, funds and unified standards towards sustainable development, which poses a challenge to the successful implementation of green transformation plans and achieving decarbonisation targets.

“UOB takes our responsibility to provide and channel capital to facilitate continued investments in sectors that are critical to the energy transition very seriously. With the growing demand for sustainable finance, our aim is to simplify access to sustainable financing for clients, strengthen their ESG capabilities and support them in the crucial task of transitioning their business models to reduce carbon emissions and seize new business opportunities. Together, we create a greater positive impact and drive sustainable progress.”

Growing emphasis on GBA green sustainable development

The report revealed that almost all (99.7%) of surveyed GBA enterprises planned to incorporate or increase the level of ESG elements in their operations over the next two years, demonstrating commitment to ESG practices. Moreover, more than 90% of GBA enterprises intended to increase or maintain ESG-based investments over the next two years, with 30% planning an increase and 64% maintaining current investment levels. GBA enterprises expected to allocate an average budget of HK$370,000 (US$47,000) to ESG initiatives over the next two years.

Insufficient experience, funding pose obstacles

However, GBA enterprises generally believed that a lack of experience (77%), cost pressures (67%) and an absence of unified standards (61%) were the key obstacles hindering the implementation of green sustainable development. Surveyed enterprises said the market lacked standardised guidelines and success stories. Many enterprises were concerned about significant upfront investments or difficulty in achieving short-term returns. Existing green standards were also relatively fragmented, with different standards in domestic and international markets, as well as significant industry differences, which discouraged enterprises interested in green transformation.

GBA enterprises look to Hong Kong's green services

A majority of respondents saw Hong Kong as likely to provide a higher level of green-related services than many comparable mainland cities. Among the areas where Hong Kong was seen as a particularly strong performer were green construction technology, climate risk assessment to a global standard, design consultancy services, green financial services, and the provision of green technology. Most respondents felt that Hong Kong was home to a substantial pool of environmentally aware professionals.

In specific terms, about 70% of surveyed respondents considered to use or increase usage of Hong Kong’s green and sustainable solutions in next two years. More than 90% believed the city could help effectively accelerate green sustainable development within the region through the deployment of green technology (especially with regard to construction, energy efficiency and recycling) as well as via the greater availability of a variety of green financial products and services. A substantial number of respondents also indicated they were likely to use of a range of Hong Kong’s other green-related services, including green certification and carbon emission measurement (89%), green financial services (88%) and energy transition programmes (86%).

GBA enterprises are very keen to learn more with regard to the sustainable development services offered in Hong Kong, with an average desirability score of 8.9 out of 10. The top five preferred green products and services include utilising green applications provided by Hong Kong; engaging sustainable development roadmap planning and consultancy services; accessing green-focused professional talents/services and advanced technology; benefiting from ESG reporting, due diligence, ESG ratings and green asset valuation services offered by Hong Kong; and utilising green financial products and services.

The HKTDC-UOB survey was conducted in July and August this year through an online questionnaire completed by 300 leading enterprises in the 11 GBA cities. In addition, a series of in-depth interviews saw a broad cross-section of GBA industry professionals outline their views on Hong Kong’s green development capabilities and their own ESG implementation strategies.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nearly nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to helping businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 