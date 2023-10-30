Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Post Encourages Kiwis To Check Christmas International Sending Cut-off Dates

Monday, 30 October 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post says Kiwis need to check international sending cut-off dates to take advantage of the most cost-effective way to get Christmas presents overseas.

International sending cut-off dates vary depending on destination and the chosen delivery service but those who want to take advantage of NZ Post’s economy international service will need to send items in November, NZ Post’s Export and International Solutions General Manager Jared Handcock says.

“If you want to send a parcel to the South Pacific, Europe, Asia or the UK using our economy option then you will need to post it by Friday 24 November – with the rest of the world needing to be sent by Monday 20 November,” he said.

Cut-off dates for courier and express items can be found on nzpost.co.nz – along with other helpful information for sending overseas.

Handcock said last year NZ Post delivered over 18million items domestically and internationally in the eight weeks leading up to Christmas.

The largest number of international tracked parcels* were sent to Australia, followed by Great Britain and the United States of America.

The country to receive the smallest number – of only one tracked item – was Panama in Central America.

“It will again be a big couple of months for NZ Post and our people,” he said.

“As well as the traditional Christmas shopping period we have the popular online shopping events like Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all coming up in November as well.”

There’s two easy ways Kiwis can send their Christmas presents this year – online or instore.

“People can now send parcels from the comfort of their homes, with one of our friendly couriers picking up their items. And as always Kiwis can also pop into one of our postal agencies across the country.

“Everything Kiwis need to know about sending items within New Zealand and overseas can be found on the NZ Post website.”

You can also now track your parcels with ease with our user-friendly app. Simply sign in with your existing My NZ Post account. If you don't have one yet, creating an account just download the app on your phone and follow the prompts.

“With Christmas approaching rapidly we want everyone who sends parcels overseas to loved ones at this time of year to give their gifts the best chance of getting under the tree on time.”

