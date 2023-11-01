Jabalia Attack In Northern Gaza Strip, Represents A New Crime

The perpetration of horrific massacres by the Israeli occupation against civilians and refugees in the Palestinian camps in the Gaza Strip, the most recent of which was the massacre in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, represents a new crime in the context of the ongoing Zionist massacre for 25 days against civilians in Gaza.

We call on the international community, the United Nations organizations, and the International Criminal Court to work diligently to expose the crimes of the occupation and to uphold its legal and humanitarian responsibilities in the face of these crimes, especially the recent massacre in the Jabalia camp, which claimed the lives of hundreds, with the majority being children and women.

The recent crime surpasses international norms, which advocate for the sanctity of the humanitarian and civil nature of refugee camps. Attacking refugee camps and destroying their properties is a blatant violation of humanitarian laws, human rights, and refugee rights.

The crime that occurred in the Jabalia camp, the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip established by UNRWA in 1948, is one of the biggest crimes the occupation has committed in its aggression against Gaza, in which more than 116,000 refugees live in an area of just 1.4 square kilometers.

Salama Ma'roof

Head of the Government Media Office

