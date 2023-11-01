MRD welcomes JAAS delegation from China

Government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has welcomed a delegation of senior executives from the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) of China in Honiara today (1/11/2023) to discuss potential future cooperation between JAAS and the Solomon Islands institutes.

The JAAS president Professor Yi Zhongyi and delegation were greeted on arrival at the Honiara International Airport today morning, by the MRD Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu and members of his senior management.

The visit provides an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and explore potentials of future cooperation between both countries about rural talents training, joint research opportunities, establishment of cooperation bases and other topic that are of mutual interests with the hope of establishing close cooperative ties with the universities and research institutions in the Solomon Islands.

The delegation will be in the country until 4th November, where they will be making courtesy calls and meetings with various institutions including the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Solomon Islands National University (SINU), Malaita Provincial Government, Sape Farm and a visit to the proposed Tenaru Field Experiment Station.

Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) is a comprehensive agricultural research institution since 1931 based in Jiangsu province in China.

“JAAS strives to make agriculture more productive and sustainable through technology innovation. JAAS is a place where innovation thrives.

“In the past two years, we (JAAS) won three national science and technology awards.

“Our grants and funding from National Natural Science Foundation have been leading other provincial counterparts for five consecutive years.

“Plant & Animal Science and Agricultural Sciences at JAAS were ranked in the top 1% in the world according to the 2017 ESI rankings of research fields by Clarivate Analytics.

“JAAS endeavors to carry out the Plan for Rural Vitalization Strategy and our innovation serves agriculture, farmers and the rural areas. We provide more than 80% of new varieties, products and techniques in Jiangsu,” according to JAAS.

JAAS teaching farmers not only to increase yield and quality, but also to challenge conventional practices in pursuit of original ideas in agro-environment protection.

They (JAAS) welcome international voices and collaborate with renowned universities and research institutions around the world with the hope of developing a more sustainable agriculture and changing the world for the better.

Government through MRD is hosting the visiting delegation.

