Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD welcomes JAAS delegation from China

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has welcomed a delegation of senior executives from the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) of China in Honiara today (1/11/2023) to discuss potential future cooperation between JAAS and the Solomon Islands institutes.

The JAAS president Professor Yi Zhongyi and delegation were greeted on arrival at the Honiara International Airport today morning, by the MRD Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu and members of his senior management.

The visit provides an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and explore potentials of future cooperation between both countries about rural talents training, joint research opportunities, establishment of cooperation bases and other topic that are of mutual interests with the hope of establishing close cooperative ties with the universities and research institutions in the Solomon Islands.

The delegation will be in the country until 4th November, where they will be making courtesy calls and meetings with various institutions including the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Solomon Islands National University (SINU), Malaita Provincial Government, Sape Farm and a visit to the proposed Tenaru Field Experiment Station.

Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS) is a comprehensive agricultural research institution since 1931 based in Jiangsu province in China.

“JAAS strives to make agriculture more productive and sustainable through technology innovation. JAAS is a place where innovation thrives.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In the past two years, we (JAAS) won three national science and technology awards.

“Our grants and funding from National Natural Science Foundation have been leading other provincial counterparts for five consecutive years.

“Plant & Animal Science and Agricultural Sciences at JAAS were ranked in the top 1% in the world according to the 2017 ESI rankings of research fields by Clarivate Analytics.

“JAAS endeavors to carry out the Plan for Rural Vitalization Strategy and our innovation serves agriculture, farmers and the rural areas. We provide more than 80% of new varieties, products and techniques in Jiangsu,” according to JAAS.

JAAS teaching farmers not only to increase yield and quality, but also to challenge conventional practices in pursuit of original ideas in agro-environment protection.

They (JAAS) welcome international voices and collaborate with renowned universities and research institutions around the world with the hope of developing a more sustainable agriculture and changing the world for the better.

Government through MRD is hosting the visiting delegation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 