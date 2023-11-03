Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gaza Ministry Of Health Press Release

Friday, 3 November 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: Gaza Ministry Of Health

*Presented during a press conference by the Ministry of Health about the serious health repercussions of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the twenty-seventh day*

The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres during the past hours, claiming the lives of 256 martyrs.

The number of massacres that the Israeli occupation deliberately committed against families in the Gaza Strip increased to 965.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 9,061 martyrs, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, and about 32,000 people have been injured with various injuries since October 7.

The Ministry of Health received 2,060 reports of missing persons, including 1,150 children still under the rubble.

Israeli violations against the health system led to the death of 135 health personnel and the destruction of 25 ambulances and their out of service.

The Israeli occupation deliberately targeted 100 health institutions and put 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service as a result of the targeting or failure to bring in fuel.

The Israeli occupation prevents the evacuation of the wounded from hospitals in Gaza and the north to the Arab Republic of Egypt by cutting off roads between the north and the south after agreeing to leave 30 wounded today.

We warn of an imminent health disaster. The main electrical generator in the Indonesian Hospital stopped, and the main generator in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex almost stopped as a result of the hospitals not being supplied with fuel or electricity.

We appeal to all parties to quickly supply the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital with fuel before an imminent disaster occurs.

- We appeal to the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Erdogan, and the Turkish people to quickly intervene to supply the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital with fuel to save more than 10,000 cancer patients.

- We appeal to the international community to provide safe passage for the exit of large numbers of wounded from serious and complex cases for which there is no treatment inside the Gaza Strip.

- We appeal to all relevant parties to provide safe passage for the urgent flow of medical aid, fuel and medical delegations to save the wounded and sick.

