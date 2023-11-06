Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Twenty-two Firefighters Deployed To Assist With Queensland Wildfires

Monday, 6 November 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Twenty-two firefighters are departing for Australia on Monday, 6 November to help fight wildfires burning across Queensland.

The contingent is made up of four five-person crews and two strike team leaders. Five of these firefighters are from the Department of Conservation, while the remaining 17 are Fire and Emergency personnel.

They will join an Incident Management Team (IMT) made up of six Fire and Emergency personnel, who arrived in Australia a day earlier.

Large wildfires have been burning across several regions in the southern part of Queensland since early September.

As of today, there are 52 active bushfires in Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews have responded to more than 1000 vegetation fires across the state since this fire event began in late October.

Firefighters will be working in arduous conditions. Queensland is experiencing extreme weather conditions and fires are currently raging in remote areas which are often difficult to reach.

Firefighters are expected to be creating containment lines with hand tools, extinguishing fires using fire appliances, and patrolling fires to ensure they stay within containment lines.

"Queensland has experienced prolonged drought conditions for some time, and this has led to increased fire danger across the south-eastern and western parts of the state," says Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said.

"They’re tough firefighting conditions over there at the moment. Fighting fires of this size is a hugely demanding job and we’re happy to support our neighbours in Australia when we’re needed.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"These international deployments are not only beneficial for the countries that receive help, but to our people.

"They gain valuable experience and skills in dealing with large scale and complex wildfires, which are different from the types of fires they usually encounter back home," says Brendan Nally.

The Alpha deployment will be replaced by a Bravo deployment later in November.

Alongside predecessor organisations, Fire and Emergency has been deploying personnel internationally to wildfire emergencies for over 20 years. This contingent will be Fire and Emergency’s 70th deployment overseas.

Brendan Nally also thanked the friends and family of those deployed who would be picking up the load back home to enable their loved ones to deploy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 