Georgia: Veneer Of Openness Masks Systematic Efforts To Undermine Human Rights Defenders, UN Expert Warns

TBILISI (7 November 2023) – The Georgian authorities must radically improve their attitude towards human rights defenders, from public statements to policies and legislative frameworks, to create a supportive environment for their legitimate work and dispel fears of increased polarisation and insecurity, a UN expert said today.

“Georgia has an extremely strong, vibrant, determined and diverse civil society that has grown over time and should be considered as part of the country’s pride,” said Mary Lawlor, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders in a statement at the end of a nine-day visit.

“It is extremely important that the authorities publicly recognise the legitimate role of human rights defenders and their important contribution to a just and harmonious society,” she said.

Lawlor stressed that human rights defenders will not feel safe and protected as long as members of the Government and Parliament continue to make disparaging comments about civil society or condone such rhetoric by others, including smear campaigns on social media. “The Government should not merely ‘tolerate’ civil society, but actively promote its role and activities, including by protecting the rights to freedom of assembly, privacy and expression,” she said.

“I am very concerned about what appears to be systemic impunity for attacks and harassment against human rights defenders, including women and LGBTQI defenders, as well as unjustified surveillance,” the expert said. She noted that ensuring prompt and transparent investigations into allegations of violence against defenders was key to accountability and instrumental in preventing further attacks.

“The Georgian Government should fully live up to its international human rights obligations and commitments, and treat human rights defenders as allies, not enemies,” Lawlor said.

The Special Rapporteur will present a full report on her visit to the Human Rights Council in March 2025.

© Scoop Media

