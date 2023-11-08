Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pajero Selected As Historic Car By The Japan Automotive Hall Of Fame

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announces that the first generation Pajero1, launched in 1982, has been selected by the Japan Automotive Hall of Fame2 (hereafter, JAHFA) as one of its Historic Cars for its superb contributions to Japanese automotive history.

The first Pajero was launched in 1982 as a full-fledged off-road 4WD vehicle that combined excellent off-road handling with the ease of use of a passenger car. It has enjoyed the support of countless customers and established a solid position as one of the leaders of the recreational vehicle and 4WD booms in Japan. A total of 3.25 million Pajeros were manufactured across its four generations until production came to an end in 2021. It has been exported to over 170 countries and is loved by fans around the globe. In Japan, the Pajero became one of Mitsubishi Motors' iconic series, adding models such as the Pajero Mini kei-car3 to the lineup in 1994, the Pajero Junior compact SUV in 1995, and the Pajero iO compact SUV in 1998.

In the motor sports arena, the Pajero competed for the first time in the Dakar Rally, which has the reputation to be the world's toughest rally raid, starting in 1983, and claimed an overall victory in 1985, the first ever for a Japanese vehicle. It competed in the rally 26 times in the years leading up to 2009 and took a total of 12 overall victories, including seven consecutive wins, demonstrating its excellent road handling and durability. The know-how obtained through its motor sports experience was leveraged to improve the product appeal of the Pajero and other production models. Its all-wheel control technologies as well as durability and reliability technologies live on as core technologies that make Mitsubishi Motors vehicles what they are.

Today, the Pajero Sport cross-country SUV carries on the pedigree of the Pajero and is sold in over 80 countries around the world. Based on its reliability backed by technologies that provide environmental friendliness, safety, peace of mind and comfort, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to offer fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers.

1. Sold as Montero in some markets
2. As a non-profit organization, JAHFA's mission is to praise the achievements of people who contributed to building and development of today's Japanese automotive industry as well as those who promoted the industry's science and culture. JAHFA inducts such people to its Hall of Fame to hand their achievements on to future generations. Website: https://www.jahfa.jp/
3. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) —a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

