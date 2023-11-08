Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WithSecure Cloud Protection For Salesforce Bringing Data Residency Capabilities To Australia, Singapore

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 7:29 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Helsinki, Finland, Nov 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As organizations continue to migrate data to the cloud, where and how data is handled is becoming an important consideration. WithSecure’s Cloud Protection for Salesforce—a trusted, natively integrated solution that prevents attacks via files and URLs uploaded to Salesforce Clouds—is helping its customers manage these consideration by allowing them to select where its data is processed.

As cross-border data transfers increase, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for organizations to understand where their data actually is. And the proliferation of region and country specific data protection laws is making this challenge more significant for organizations, as it requires compliance with regulations that can differ considerably from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

Many of these laws have specific data residency or sovereignty requirements that specify where data should be stored and/or processes. And it’s an issue that goes beyond simple compliance. Whether it's on a local server in a company's headquarters or in cloud storage located halfway around the world, the physical location of data influences how it’s managed and protected.

According to WithSecure™ CEO Juhani Hintikka, these regulations have security benefits, but also challenges that organizations need help with.

"Countries around the world are beginning to view data as an important resource and many of them are responding by regulating how it’s stored and protected. This is basically good for security, but organizations need practical solutions to benefit. Now, the work falls to us and our partners to provide practical solutions so organizations can benefit from these security requirements without getting distracted from pursuing their strategic goals,” he explained.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

WithSecure™ Cloud Protection for Salesforce is a native application that runs in Salesforce environments. It’s designed to prevent attacks via files and URLs uploaded to Salesforce Clouds. It gives real-time protection against viruses, trojans, ransomware and other advanced malware.

It’s configurable Point of Presence feature can help companies address concerns about the geographical location of their data by allowing them to select where Cloud Protection for Salesforce data is processed.

Current choices available to users include the US or EU. However, due to increasing demand in other regions, WithSecure™ is making Australia and Singapore available at the end of November, and expects to add more countries in the future.

“Organizations want to be ahead of the curve when it comes to complying with data protection regulations, so these capabilities are in high demand. But for many of our clients it’s not just about compliance. Controlling where data is processed can lead to improved service performance, building trust with customers, and of course, improved security,” said Hintikka.

More information on WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce is available at
https://cloudprotection.withsecure.com/.

About WithSecure™

WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, is cyber security's reliable partner. IT service providers, MSSPs and businesses – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of the world's most advanced communications and technology providers – trust us for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. Our AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration, and our intelligent detection and response are powered by experts who identify business risks by proactively hunting for threats and confronting live attacks. Our consultants partner with enterprises and tech challengers to build resilience through evidence-based security advice. With more than 30 years of experience in building technology that meets business objectives, we've built our portfolio to grow with our partners through flexible commercial models.

WithSecure™ Corporation was founded in 1988, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 