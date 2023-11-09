Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Florida's Exceptional Quality Of Life

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

For those looking to maximize their chances at a successful life, choosing which state to move into is extremely complex. Conditions of weather, culture, price, infrastructure, and work opportunities vary completely by state. Standards for each and which are valued most will also vary by individual. Consequently, it’s important to look at and understand a state comprehensively when trying to determine its value. Let’s look at more reasons for moving to Florida below.

Florida is a state which has a lot of strong positives, and a lot of reasonable negatives. It’s culturally one of the more unique places in the U.S. There are several large and growing cities, diverse populations, and lots of variance from area to area. Florida also features one of the most accessible and temperate weather. The winters aren’t too cold, the summers aren’t too hot.

These are really strong positives while also managing to be very simple. Yet not everyone is going to like the weather in Florida. And not everyone is going to enjoy the specific cities found within the state. In contrast, Florida has some other positives which are a lot more objective. The first place to start for these strong positives is in the realm of finances.

First, Florida has no income tax. What this means is that paycheck to paycheck Floridians are making just a bit more. This pairs well with the great state of employment in Florida. Work may be the single biggest factor causing people to flock to the state and inflating its quality of life. The state features a high amount of remote work, 16% of the population in 2022 to be specific.

Remote work has become increasingly popular and is an opportunity many people are looking for today. Work overall in Florida is becoming more commonly available, employment increasing by 2.8% throughout 2023. These aren’t just executive or inaccessible jobs either. Florida actually has had one of the highest rates of new business applications. And even more impressively features the highest percentage of small businesses in the nation.

It’s factors like these that help people moving into and existing within Florida feel like they have a real chance. Although of course it’s not all positives. The elephant in the room for Florida is the fact that it can be expensive. While the cost of living hovers right around the national average, this varies by area. More importantly, homes tend to be pretty pricey in Florida.

This presents a double edged sword for homeowners in the state. On one hand the average home prices rests at $392,000. While there are more expensive averages to be found in places like California or New York, it’s still pricey. Yet these homes are also exploding in value, and feature low down payments. This makes them a worthwhile investment, even for frugal first time homeowners. That’s why Florida homeowners consist of 66% first timers. Housing in general is also exploding within the state, with hundreds of thousands of new housing applications.

Florida also has the looming risk of natural disasters. There’s nothing more defeating than losing one's home and savings due to something completely out of their control. Although these disasters don’t happen often, all residents of Florida have to at least keep them in mind.

In terms of crippling downsides though, that about covers it. There are smaller things like questionable healthcare, but that exists across the U.S. Public transportation is also still heavily in development, but again, that’s not uncommon elsewhere. All in all this creates conditions which produce a very high quality of life. It’s not a state for everyone, but it has something for anyone. There’s a reason people are flocking to the state day after day.

