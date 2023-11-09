Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Shell Hits Greenpeace With Intimidation Lawsuit: Threatening $8.6m Damages Claim; Protest Ban To Silence Climate Demands

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Dutch oil giant Shell has launched an intimidation lawsuit against Greenpeace UK and Greenpeace International, demanding that the organisation stop all protests at Shell infrastructure, at sea or in port, anywhere in the world, forever.

Greenpeace says it will not back down.

The unprecedented legal action comes in response to Greenpeace’s occupation of a Shell oil platform en route to drill in the North Sea. In February this year, six activists boarded and occupied the platform for 13 days in protest against Shell’s plans to keep drilling for more fossil fuels. The claim is one of the biggest legal threats against the Greenpeace network’s ability to campaign in its more than 50-year history.

For many years, Greenpeace has been a thorn in the oil giant’s side all over the world, including in New Zealand. Most notably, in 2012, actress Lucy Lawless joined six Greenpeace activists in occupying the Shell-contracted drilling ship Noble Discoverer in Taranaki to prevent it from travelling to the Arctic to drill for oil.

In response to the lawsuit, Lawless says:

"I know some of the people at Greenpeace. I know they won’t back down to legal threats from the likes of Shell - because opposing the oil industry is too important. The climate crisis - driven by oil and gas - threatens all that we know and love. It threatens our children’s chance at a future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"I know how persistent Greenpeace is. I’ve jumped into the icy Barents Sea with Greenpeace activists to stop oil exploration there. I've sailed on the Rainbow Warrior, and I've occupied the derrick of a Shell drillship in Taranaki for four nights with them, too.

"I know how important peaceful protest is. And when Greenpeace takes on Shell again, I’ll put my hand up to be right there with them again, legal threats or not.

"Oil exploration threatens the very future of life on earth. Oil companies are driving the climate crisis, causing more frequent and more severe extreme weather events. I will continue to stand against the oil industry, just as I have before. Shell’s threats won’t stop me."

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Larsson says, "Greenpeace will not back down, and we will fight this legal threat from Shell. We will continue to resist the oil industry here in Aotearoa and around the world until they put the health of the planet over their drive for profit and stop drilling for oil. The science is very clear that for us all to have a future, the oil industry can have no future.

"The world is teetering on the brink of climate catastrophe thanks to the fossil fuel industry, and Shell is one of the worst culprits. Even now, as the costs of climate disasters pile up, Shell continues to make record profits and shows no sign of slowing down or making amends," says Larsson.

"Peaceful protest is essential in bringing about the change that will see the end of this dangerous industry. Governments are failing to protect us from the oil industry, and that will only change through peaceful protest.

"When Shell was last in Aotearoa, searching for new oil and gas at the invitation of the previous National Government, hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders pushed them out by signing petitions, attending marches and hīkoi, and crucially, participating in peaceful protest," she says.

In 2016, Shell instructed its investment bank to offload its more than $1 billion New Zealand oil exploration and production portfolio. The portfolio was eventually acquired by the Austrian oil company OMV. In 2018, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on all new offshore oil and gas exploration permits.

Larsson says, "This move by Shell to stop legitimate environmental protest is reminiscent of the Anadarko Amendment passed here in New Zealand by the John Key Government, in an attempt to placate the oil industry by stopping protest at sea."

Greenpeace continued to take action against the oil industry in spite of the law change. Most notably, the late Jeanette Fitzsimons and the former Greenpeace Director Bunny McDiarmid led a flotilla into the exclusion zone of the drillship Noble Bob Douglas in 2013, protesting Anadarko’s plans to drill for oil.

"Greenpeace will continue to resist climate polluters all around the world - and we’re committed to doing so here in Aotearoa in the face of Christopher Luxon’s threat to bring back new offshore oil and gas exploration," says Larsson.

open letter to the oil and gas industry

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 