Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bitdefender Selected As An Official Partner Of The San Antonio Spurs

Friday, 10 November 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Bitdefender

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Nov. 9, 2023 Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been chosen by the San Antonio Spurs as an official partner of the historic NBA franchise. The Spurs will deploy Bitdefender MDR (managed detection and response) services integrated with Bitdefender GravityZone XDR (extended detection and response), an advanced security and risk analytics platform - to help protect its operations from cyberattacks.

“We are pleased to choose Bitdefender as our cybersecurity provider and trusted partner, as our two brands share common values of teamwork and a commitment to excellence,” said Joe Loomis, Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Cybercrime risks are a reality for all businesses, including professional sports. Having a cybersecurity pioneer with a solid reputation like Bitdefender in our corner to help prevent, detect, and respond to threats as they arise ensures our organisation can operate at its best to provide unforgettable experiences to our fans all season long.”

As San Antonio is the home of its Security Operations Center (SOC) and MDR team, Bitdefender will engage in several marketing activities with the San Antonio Spurs including digital signage arena activations during games, private events for customers, and special promotions for fans to further drive its brand awareness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The cybersecurity partnership is part of a wider initiative by the Spurs to incorporate powerful endpoint protection (EPP), XDR, and MDR services into its current environment to support their Zero Trust architecture implementation.

Bitdefender MDR provides managed security operations that proactively assess and reduce risk, harden an organisation’s environment against cyber threats, and deliver continuous monitoring of attack surfaces. This includes malware, zero-day vulnerabilities, phishing attempts and more across their network and endpoints, identity providers, cloud infrastructures and productivity applications – whether on-site, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. The services are driven by an elite team of cybersecurity analysts and threat hunters who lead alert validation and prioritisation, threat analysis, and response actions.

The Spurs will strengthen their infrastructure security with GravityZone XDR, a native XDR solution designed to provide rich security context, correlation of disparate alerts, out-of-the-box analytics, rapid triage of incidents, and attack containment through automated and guided response actions across the entire environment.

The combination of Bitdefender GravityZone XDR technology and MDR services will help maximise the Spurs’ security and technology teams’ effectiveness to detect and stop threats faster, improve threat hunt efficiency, and strengthen cyber resilience of the franchise.

“Having access to powerful technology and high-level cybersecurity expertise is critical for stopping breaches and reducing overall business risk as cyberattacks evolve,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. “With many of the best and brightest minds in cybersecurity housed in our San Antonio SOC, this official partnership is a natural fit for Bitdefender. We look forward to working with the iconic San Antonio Spurs to help solve cybersecurity challenges off the court and further strengthen their security posture.”

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The campus is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which opened in October 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bitdefender on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 