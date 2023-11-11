Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pioneering Multistakeholder Forum Drives Inclusive, Collaborative Solutions for Just Transition

Saturday, 11 November 2023, 7:58 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Secretariat

San Francisco, The United States, 10 November 2023

The APEC Multistakeholder Forum raises the curtain on the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco. In a groundbreaking initiative to address the local impact of climate change and just transition on the region’s diverse communities including leaders from various civil society organizations, Indigenous Peoples, youth, workforce, and women’s groups to foster collaboration and dialogue.

The objective of the forum was clear: to highlight community level interventions that take into account the needs of these vulnerable groups during the global shift toward Net Zero carbon economies.

One of the critical issues facing vulnerable communities around the world is their limited representation in climate policy dialogues and decision-making processes. Groups with untapped economic potential often bear the highest cost (in terms of loss and damage) when it comes to the growing number of climate events around the world.

“Although the impact of climate change affects everyone, it does not affect all communities equally. Some in the APEC region—often those who have not historically had opportunities to participate in making decisions to address the climate crisis—experience greater suffering.” said Ambassador Matt Murray, United States’ Senior Official for APEC, as he addressed participants of the forum.

“We have a responsibility to actively engage with diverse voices and perspectives in climate discussions,” he added. “However, this is not just the right thing to do. It is also the most effective way to do it. By bringing all groups’ unique experiences and knowledge to the table, we can find the most effective solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation for all.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Pacific basin is our common home. It ties us together through trade, identity, the movement of people, our security, our common environment, and especially to meet the challenges of climate change. It necessitates that we work together throughout this region for a zero-carbon future,” said Dr Gloria Duffy, Co-President and CEO of Commonwealth Club World Affairs.

APEC economies are wrestling with the broad and complex structural reform challenge of decarbonizing the world’s supply chains, energy supplies, and transportation systems. The need to address the local impact of this transition on the region’s diverse communities from a grassroot perspective is a matter of growing urgency.

Preparing workforce participants for new sustainable jobs will require new human capital development strategies that account for local contexts. Retraining and certification programs will also need to be established to fit the market. At the same time, social protection schemes will need to extend to vulnerable populations.

“In the post-COVID world, it's time to find a new way of doing things. We can no longer do business as usual,” said Philip Yun, Co-President and CEO of Commonwealth Club World Affairs.

The AMF underscored the urgent need for collective action to address climate challenges. Discussions centered on promoting sustainable practices to emphasize the importance of fostering social equity and inclusion.

“The US as host of APEC is advancing work on just energy transition, moving us to a low carbon economy while promoting equity and inclusivity. APEC has some policy options, spanning support for access to decent work to comprehensive structural reforms, to ensure that we have policies that promote sustainable practices and social safety nets,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, APEC Secretariat Executive Director.

“Having dialogues like this provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss inclusion, specifically for the underrepresented groups or groups made vulnerable by the energy crisis and technological and climate change readiness,” she added.

“This forum is a great platform to reaffirm our commitment to cooperating with civil society stakeholders on just transition topics. It enhances the important progress made by our predecessors in furthering APEC efforts to include key non-governmental stakeholders, as outlined in the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and Aotearoa Plan of Action, and APEC’s broader sustainability agenda, as defined by the 2022 Bangkok Goals,” concluded Ambassador Murray.

The APEC Multistakeholder Forum was organized by the Commonwealth Club World Affairs with the support of the US Department of State and the APEC Secretariat. From 10-13 November, key topics at the forum include: community level action; Indigenous Peoples’ transition experience; voices of youth; public-private partnerships; and innovative low-carbon solutions that are inclusive.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 