Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Leaders, Ministers To Deepen Ties, Confront Global Challenges In San Francisco

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 5:59 pm
Press Release: APEC

The 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week hosted by the United States and chaired by President Joe Biden has commenced in San Francisco.

Under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”, leaders, ministers and officials will further APEC’s work across a wide range of policy areas this year including trade and investment facilitation, the digital economy, clean energy and climate, health, gender equity and equality as well as anti-corruption and food security.

Guided by this year’s three priorities of interconnected, innovative and inclusive, senior officials are starting off the week-long deliberations under three pillars of engagement: 1) the Digital Pacific pillar to expand access to digital connectivity; 2) the Sustainability pillar to promote sustainable and inclusive energy transition; and 3) the Resilient and Inclusive Growth pillar to deepen economies’ ties and improve supply chain resiliency.

“Hosting APEC this year provides the United States with the opportunity to shape trade policies and drive economic growth in a vibrant Asia-Pacific region, which represents nearly 40 percent of the world's population, almost half of global trade and over 60 percent of the global economy,” said Ambassador Matt Murray, United States’ Senior Official for APEC.

Seven of the United States’ top 10 trading partners are APEC members. Businesses from APEC member economies have invested more than USD1.7 trillion in the United States, with these investments employing 2.3 million American workers, Ambassador Murray noted.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This trade and investment engagement underscores APEC’s strategic role in our economic partnerships as this forum remains the premier platform for advancing economic and trade policies, fostering innovative ideas and supporting businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” Ambassador Murray added.

“By actively participating in regional and global value chains, SMEs overcome trade barriers, expand their presence, drive innovation and access new markets.”

This week-long meeting will culminate in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 16-17 November of which Asia-Pacific leaders will establish strategic agenda and regional goals for the next year guided by President Biden.

Preceding the arrival of APEC Leaders, the United States Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will chair the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting on 13 November. At their meeting, Finance Ministers will focus on policies that increase long-term economic output at the same time addressing progress on social goals such as reducing inequality and environmental damage.

On 14-15 November, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai will host their foreign and trade counterparts for the APEC Ministerial Meeting.

The APEC CEO Summit will also be held from 14-16 November, drawing business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the region to discuss how to build the future that is driven by sustainability, inclusion, resilience, and innovation.

“At the core, APEC is about how 21 member economies which are very varied in terms of economic development and political structures can sit together in a room, confront the most pressing economic challenges, deliberate on difficult issues and find common ground—all to further initiatives towards a better world,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

“It is so necessary during this week’s set of meetings that we bring member economies together, not to focus on the differences and what divides us, but to focus on what we have been doing these past few years for regional economic integration, for youth, for women, for Indigenous Peoples and for our small businesses, and most importantly, to improve the lives of our citizens,” Dr Sta Maria added.

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the first time APEC Economic Leaders met held in Blake Island, Washington, on 20 November 1993 when President Bill Clinton convened the inaugural group to build a new economic foundation for the Asia-Pacific that harnesses the energy of member economies, strengthens cooperation and promotes prosperity.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 