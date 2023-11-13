Pro-Palestine Rally In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland On Sunday The 12th Of November 2023

We extend our deepest gratitude to all who joined the Pro-Palestine rally in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland yesterday. Your overwhelming presence made it a monumental success, with around 10,000 people of conscience uniting in a common cause.

The rally was not just a demonstration of solidarity; it was a powerful statement against the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. The rally also demonstrated that the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders are committed to pursuing justice and ending the Israeli ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

We are deeply saddened that a young boy was injured at the end of the protest in Auckland. The young boy remains in the hospital but is currently in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family, and we are committed to providing them with the support they need during this challenging time.

At this time, we kindly request that the privacy of the affected family be respected. The family has expressed their wishes for photos and videos of the incident not be shared, and they do not want to be contacted by the media. We urge the media to focus on the investigation of the attacker rather than intruding on the privacy of the victim’s family during this challenging time.

We have constantly reiterated that our demonstrations are peaceful and non-violent, and we have gone out of our way to ensure the safety of our communities by liaising with Police and working with Marshalls, the Māori Wardens, and Tamaki Street Medics.

Despite the incident that occurred at the close of the rally, we want to highlight that the rally stands as testament to the power of thousands of citizens coming together in peaceful unity for a common cause. Such incidents highlight the importance of our collective efforts to stand against the rising levels of incitement and attacks targeting the Palestinian community and the supporters of the Palestinian human rights.

It is disheartening to witness public figures like Brian Tamaki and Juliet Moses using their platforms to fuel hostility towards those advocating for freedom and justice in Palestine. However, incidents like these only strengthen our resolve to continue our peaceful efforts to insist on the rights of all human beings to live in peace and security.

Our combined efforts are key to ensuring that the government takes a principled stance on Palestine, upholding its commitment to Human Rights by condemning Israeli war crimes, calling for an immediate ceasefire, and ending the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Thank you for being part of this movement for peace, justice, and solidarity.

