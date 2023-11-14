Palestinian Ministry Of Health Official Dr. Yousif Abu Al-Rish From Inside The Al-Shifa Hospital

We have repeatedly demanded to secure patients for secure evacuation.

Patients are forced to leave despite their injuries.

We have become unable to count the number of those murdered in the massacres.

The power outage means the death of everyone here.

Hundreds of the bodies of the dead are piled up in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital.

Reality warns of an epidemic and a real disaster; the situation is extremely serious.

There is no food, water, or electricity in Al-Shifa Hospital.

We hold the Israeli occupation, the international community, and international institutions fully responsible for our siege.

We urge the world to supply Al-Shifa Hospital with fuel as quickly as possible so we can try to save the remaining wounded and ill people.

