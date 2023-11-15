Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Awards the First Bio-Circular Green Prize

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 7:42 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Secretariat

San Francisco, The United States, 14 November 2023

Attesting to the sustainable commitment made by the 21 member economies through the Bangkok Goals, APEC announces the winners of the first ever Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Award in San Francisco.

The BCG Award recognizes six distinguished individuals, businesses and organizations from the Asia-Pacific region that have concretely implemented replicable BCG economy approaches to advance sustainable and inclusive growth across APEC.

Announced by Thailand’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow during the APEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday, the award honors winners from three categories including women; youth; and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“To secure a resilient and sustainable future, we must take immediate, ambitious actions on climate change, air pollution and biodiversity loss,” said Vice Minister Phuangketkow. “This requires whole-of-society actions, and everyone can do their part to move the needle.”

The APEC BCG Award highlights unique contributions of each category while underscoring the critical importance of partnerships and an inclusive approach to implement the BCG economy model.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“APEC is on the right track with remarkable progress this year,” Vice Minister Phuangketkow added. “These are testaments to APEC’s potential to be a global trailblazer on environment and we must build on this momentum for further progress.”

Meet the six winners of the 2023 APEC BCG Award.

Nuanla-or Dherdkiattikun, from Thailand, founded an organic coconut farm and sets the company apart through its commitment to practicing regenerative and smart farming techniques. Grace Kwok of Hong Kong, China and her consulting company, AEC Group, is driving sustainable transformation by providing climate risk assessments. Both are winners for the women category.

Youth category winners are innovators in their own field. Kyutae Park and Wonjoon Lee from Korea are the co-founders of smart farming solutions Avalve, which allows farmers to optimize production, improve resource management and reduce risks as well as waste. Shunsuke Tsuboi from Japan founded the agri-tech company, Sagri that enables farmers to reduce the use of agricultural chemicals and maximize their efficient use of farmland.

With an innovative smart mobile farm model, Farmacy HK allows people to grow safe and fresh produce. The co-founder and CEO Raymond Mak bagged the prize in the MSMEs category alongside Hernán Asto from Peru. Asto’s company, Alinti, accelerates the transition to renewable energy by developing technology that allows rural communities to generate electricity powered only by plants.

“The United States as host of APEC this year fleshed out the Bangkok Goals through its theme, relevant projects and initiatives across APEC workstreams to advance our priorities for green growth, climate finance and clean energy transition,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

“The BCG Award is a not only a testament to APEC’s commitment in stewarding the region towards a sustainable future, but also reflects collaboration and inclusion of diverse stakeholders in driving the transition to a more sustainable future,” Dr Sta Maria concluded.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 